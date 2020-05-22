Kate Middleton and Prince William in giggles over pensioner's cheeky remark as they play bingo with care home residents

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continued to reach out to communities across the UK this week as they held a bingo event for a care home in Cardiff.

Kate Middleton, 38, and Prince William, 37, haven't let the coronavirus lockdown stop them from connecting with Britain, and have been using video calls to reach out to different communities.

This week, the couple video called the Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff, where they spoke to the carers, and thanked them for their continuous hard work through the COVID-19 outbreak.

The parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis also held a bingo event for the care home residents, where they played the roles of announcers.

Kate and William video called into a care home to play bingo. Picture: Kensington Palace/Instagram

With their own bingo ball machine, Kate and William tried their best at the game, even trying to use the correct bingo lingo.

However, one of the care home residents wasn't that impressed at their first attempt.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been reaching out to communities across the UK. Picture: Kensington Palace/Instagram

After winning the game, the couple spoke to Joan, who told them they did "very good", but "not as good as it should have been".

The Duke and Duchess were left giggling at the sassy remark, along with the rest of the care home residents and staff.

The royal couple got involved running a bingo event for the care home residents. Picture: Kensington Palace/Instagram

The entire royal family have been very active in staying in contact with charities and organisations close to their hearts during the pandemic.

Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Kate and William and Meghan and Harry have all reached out virtually for their own special causes.

