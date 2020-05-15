Kate Middleton and Prince William reveal George and Charlotte are learning the words to 'We'll Meet Again'

George and Charlotte have been singing during lockdown and learning a new song, Kate Middleton revealed. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared some inside information from lockdown with their family this week.

Kate Middleton and Prince William haven't let lockdown stop them from being involved in all the organisations and charities they care about.

Instead, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been contacting people through video call from their family home, talking to teachers as well as front line NHS workers.

On May 8, the couple spoke to OAPs at the Royal British Legion care home as they celebrated the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Kate and William revealed Charlotte and George are learning the words to 'We'll Meet Again'. Picture: PA

During the chat, the royal couple revealed that their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were learning the words to Dame Vera Lynn's 'We'll Meet Again.'

The Duchess of Cambridge said: "The school set all the children a challenge and they are currently trying to hear the lyrics of We'll Meet Again.

"It's been lovely having that playing every day."

Prince William and Kate Middleton video called OAPs on VE Day. Picture: PA

During the chat with 101-year-old former code messager Charles Ward, Kate also said she missed her grandmother, Valerie Middleton, who was a codebreaker at Bletchley Park during the war.

She said: "So sad she's not here today but I'd love to speak to her more about it."

Kate said it was nice having 'We'll Meet Again' on over the weeks as the children learn the words. Picture: PA

Recently, Kate also appeared on This Morning with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield as she opened up to them about life for her and her family in lockdown.

Appearing on the show to talk about her new photography contest, Holly and Phil asked the Duchess how she is during lockdown, and how her family are dealing with these unprecedented times, to which Kate replied: "We're fine, thank you. It is extraordinary, we're stuck into homeschooling again!"

She added that having three children of varying ages is sometimes difficult with school work, revealing that her eldest, Prince George, who is seven-years-old, is more interested in doing Princess Charlotte's work.

The Duchess of Cambridge also said that she and her family are keeping in contact with other members of the family through FaceTimes, saying that while they didn't do them much before, they are using them at the moment to check in daily with their relatives.

Echoing what a lot of parents across the UK are probably feeling right now, Kate also added that it is hard to explain to her children what is happening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said: "They are hard times, but we've got the support out there."

