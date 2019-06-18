Kate Middleton, the Queen, Zara Tindall and Princess Beatrice coordinate in blue for Royal Ascot

18 June 2019, 16:54

The Duchess of Cambridge, 37, and the rest of the royal family were visions in blue for the event, with the Queen even joining in on the fun
The Duchess of Cambridge, 37, and the rest of the royal family were visions in blue for the event, with the Queen even joining in on the fun. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The royal family were a vision in sky blue at Royal Ascot today.

Kate Middleton was joined by the Queen, Zara Tindall, Prince William and Princess Beatrice for the first day of Royal Ascot.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 37, and the rest of the royal family were visions in blue for the event, with the Queen even joining in on the fun.

For the event, the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis looked stunning in a a dress by Elie Saab.

The lace gown stood out with the bow neck, pearl embellishments and sheer sleeves.

READ MORE: Here’s what really happened between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during ‘frosty’ Trooping The Colour exchange

Dressed in an identical shade, the Queen covered up from the rain in a sky blue coat, with matching hat.

Also coordinating her outfit with the royals, Zara Tindal opted for a floral dress, with a blue fascinator.

Princess Beatrice also chose to wear the same shade of blue, wearing a lace shirt style dress by Maje and hat by Bundle MacLaren.

Princess Eugenie also wore blue for the occasion, but her Calvin Klein dress was more of a teal shade.

The royals looked to be having a great day – despite the rain – as they greeted each other and enjoyed a day of races.

Greeting Zara Tindall, Kate Middleton gave the Olympian a kiss on the cheek and a hug before meeting retired jockey Willie Carson.

Fans of Kate were quick to compliment the Duchess’ style choices.

One fan commented: “I love these style dresses on her. She wears them so well.”

Another added: “A dress that will stand the test of time, much like the rest of her wardrobe.” A dress that will stand the test of time, much like the rest of her wardrobe.”

