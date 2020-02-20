Kate Middleton's favourite Superga trainers are currently on sale for £30

Kate Middleton's favourite trainers are now in the sale. Picture: PA/Getty/Superga

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge's off-duty must have shoes are now even cheaper than normal.

Most of the time we see Kate Middleton out and about, the Duchess of Cambridge is on official royal business, and therefore dressed in dresses, skirts and heels.

However, the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, often likes to dress more casual when she's off-duty, or if a royal engagement calls for more practical footwear.

READ MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set to return to the UK as official date of royal exit is announced

Prince William's wife often turns to her favourite Superga trainers, which are not only super comfortable, but also very affordable.

Kate Middleton always turns to her Supergas when she's sporting a casual ensemble. Picture: PA

The Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Trainers are usually £55, but are currently on sale on Amazon for only £30.

Buy now: Superga Unisex Adults’ 2750 Cotu Classic Trainers in white

Last year, the Duchess of Cambridge wore the classic trainers twice during royal engagements.

The white Superga's are on sale for £30 on Amazon. Picture: Amazon

The first was for the opening of her Back To Nature garden at Chelsea Flower show in May, where she dressed in the comfy shoes so she could explore the finished results.

Kate also wore the shoes to the King's Cup Regatta in August, teaming the shoes with navy trousers and a stripped t-shirt.

Princess Diana was also a fan of the footwear brand. Picture: Getty

Back in 2017, Kate stepped out in the same shoes during a visit to support the London Marathon runners.

Princess Diana was also a fan of the brand, and was pictured wearing a navy pair during a Red Cross mission to Angola in 1997.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton admits she 'really liked' labour after turning to 'powerful' hypnobirthing