Kate Middleton apparently just broke royal protocol by wearing black tights to a royal engagement

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning during the engagement last week. Picture: Getty/PA

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge likes to break fashion rules sometimes.

Kate Middleton was out and about last week for one of her last royal engagements before the Christmas period, visiting Nook Children’s hospice in Norfolk.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked every inch royalty in a purple Oscar de la Renta skirt and jacket combo, accessorising the look with black Gianvito Rossi heels and a black bag.

While to many the Duchess looked practically perfect in every way, it turns out the mum to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was actually breaking royal protocol.

Kate Middleton opted for opaque black tights for the outing. Picture: Getty

There may not be a specific list of royal fashion rules, but it has been widely reported that royal women are always expected to wear nude tights.

For the event in Norfolk, Kate instead opted for a pair of black opaque tights to keep herself warm.

“You never see a royal without their nude stockings”, CNN’s Victoria Arbiter previously told Insider: “I would say that's really the only hard, steadfast rule in terms of what the Queen requires.”

The Duchess of Cambridge was in Norfolk to open The Nook, a new children's hospice. Picture: Getty

Of course, this isn’t the first time and won’t be the last time Kate steps out in black tights, as royal fashion is always evolving.

It seems there is more or a problem with ‘breaking protocol’ when royal women ditch tights all together, something both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, often do.

Meghan Markle sparked speculation she had broken royal protocol last year in this mini dress. Picture: PA

Other reports suggest that there aren’t actually any rules from the royal family or the Queen in particular in regards to tights.

Back in the summer of 2018, royal expert and Royal Musings blog founder Marlene Koenig told BAZAAR.com: “There are no rules for royal women regarding pantyhose.

“While most women (royal or commoner) wear pantyhouse with suits or gowns for a good slim line, it is not required by any decree from the Queen.”

This came after Meghan wore a mini black tuxedo dress, heels and no tights to a theatre performance of Hamilton last year, leading many to speculate if the Duchess was breaking protocol.

