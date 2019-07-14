Kate Middleton wows the Wimbledon crowds in Emilia Wickstead as she watches men's finals with Prince William

The royal couple arrived at Centre Court to watch Roger Federer battle Novak Djokovic in an attempt to secure his ninth Wimbledon win. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge returns to Centre Court with husband Wills as the couple catch the last match of the 2019 tennis tournament

Kate Middleton returned to Wimbledon this afternoon to watch the Men's Singles Finals alongside husband Prince William – and wowed the crowds in powder blue.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 37, looked the picture of elegance in pastel as she sported a 50s-style tea dress by Emilia Wickstead, reportedly worth £1,390, for the last game of this year's prestigious tournament.

Accessorising her summer look with pearl drop earrings, nude courts and a floral clutch, the mother-of-three sat alongside her husband in the Royal Box to observe Roger Federer battling Novak Djokovic in an attempt to secure his ninth Wimbledon win.

Kate Middleton looked the picture of elegance in Emilia Wickstead on the final day of Wimbledon 2019. Picture: Getty

The mother-of-three opted for a 50s-style designer dress, reportedly worth £1,390, for the last game of this year's tennis tournament. Picture: Getty

Wills, who matched his perfectly turned-out wife in a powder blue shirt, blue tie and light grey-blue suit, beamed as he looked down over Centre Court.

Reports claim the couple could be cheering on family friend and Swiss professional Federer as he previously gave their eldest son Prince George a tennis lesson.

The 37-year-old sporting champion, who was a guest at Kate's sister Pippa's wedding to James Matthews, allegedly described the young boy as "cute" with "good" tennis technique.

The Duchess of Cambridge was joined by husband Prince William to watch the Men's Singles Finals. Picture: Getty

The royal couple's extended family also turned up for the men's finals, looking equally smart in summer dresses and sharp tailoring.

Pippa sported a pink floral dress, while brother James and his girlfriend Alizee Thevenet opted for crisp white trousers teamed with navy or red.

Kate's mother Carole Middleton joined her three children at the Wimbledon match in a white and blue pattered shirt dress with nude accessories.

Pippa Middleton joined her sister and brother-in-law at the prestigious tennis tournament. Picture: Getty

James Middleton attends the Men's Singles Finals with French girlfriend Alizee Thevenet. Picture: Getty

The last day marks the Duchess of Cambridge's third visit to the Royal Box.

She made her debut on day two of the tournament this year, and appeared again on the penultimate day with sister-in-law Meghan Markle to watch Serena Williams play Simona Halep in the Women's Singles Final.

Kate and Meghan were all smiles as they sat side-by-side in the stands, laughing and joking as the duo enjoyed each other's company.

The Duchesses were joined by Kate's sister Pippa Middleton to see the tense final play out, which saw Romanian player Simona take the title.