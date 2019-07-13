Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton attend Wimbledon - stepping out in Hugo Boss and Dolce & Gabbana

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle stun at Wimbledon 2019. Picture: Getty

The Duchesses arrive in style at the prestigious tennis tournament to watch the much-anticipated Ladies' Final together

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stepped out in style this afternoon to take their seats in the Royal Box at the much-anticipated women's final at Wimbeldon.

Attending the annual event in Hugo Boss and Dolce & Gabbana, the sartorially-conscious sister-in-laws arrived at Centre Court to watch Meghan's close friend Serena Williams battle Simona Halep for the winning title in the prestigious sporting competition.

The Duchess of Cambridge was the picture of elegance in a gold-buttoned, deep green dress by Dolce & Gabbana, complete with delicate bow and puffed-up sleeves, worn with nude courts.

Unsurprisingly for Kate fans, the designer frock was a recycled number, previously worn during a visit to Canada in 2016.

Kate Middleton wowed the crowds in Dolce & Gabbana at the Ladies' Singles Final. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Sussex paid tribute to tennis whites and stunned in a crisp shirt paired with a white, navy and black pleated mid-length skirt by Hugo Boss.

Sweeping her dark hair back into a sleek low ponytail, Meghan elevated her look with pretty studs and a cream bag complete with gold chain.

Meghan Markle stunned in a crisp white shirt and patterned pleated skirt for the much-anticipated women's final. Picture: Getty

The appearance at the tennis tournament marks the second visit for both Duchesses, who have been spotted at separate matches during the 2019 Championships.

The Duchess of Cambridge made her surprise debut this year on the second day of Wimbledon, wearing a chic white summer dress by Suzannah costing £1850, accessorised with a thin black belt by Alexander McQueen, according to fashion reports.

She finished off the look with RayBan sunglasses and a pair of court shoes by Gianvito Rossi.

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Pippa Middleton in the Royal Box at the Ladies' Singles Final at Wimbledon 2019. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Sussex turned up to support tennis champion Serena Williams on Thursday 4th July wearing a pinstriped linen “Brea” blazer by L’Agence, a black vest top from Lavender Hill Clothing, skinny blue jeans and a Panama-style hat from Madewell.

Meghan topped off her look with gold jewellery and oversized shades, including a sweet 'A' necklace by designed by Jennifer Meyer – a tribute to baby son Archie.

This is the second time the sister-in-laws have watched the Wimbledon Ladies' Singles Final together.

Kate and Meghan attended the women's finale side-by-side, featuring Angelique Kerber and Serena Williams, in 2018.