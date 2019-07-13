Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton attend Wimbledon - stepping out in Hugo Boss and Dolce & Gabbana

13 July 2019, 14:19 | Updated: 13 July 2019, 14:38

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle stun at Wimbledon 2019.
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle stun at Wimbledon 2019. Picture: Getty

The Duchesses arrive in style at the prestigious tennis tournament to watch the much-anticipated Ladies' Final together

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stepped out in style this afternoon to take their seats in the Royal Box at the much-anticipated women's final at Wimbeldon.

Attending the annual event in Hugo Boss and Dolce & Gabbana, the sartorially-conscious sister-in-laws arrived at Centre Court to watch Meghan's close friend Serena Williams battle Simona Halep for the winning title in the prestigious sporting competition.

The Duchess of Cambridge was the picture of elegance in a gold-buttoned, deep green dress by Dolce & Gabbana, complete with delicate bow and puffed-up sleeves, worn with nude courts.

Unsurprisingly for Kate fans, the designer frock was a recycled number, previously worn during a visit to Canada in 2016.

Kate Middleton wowed the crowds in Dolce & Gabbana at the Ladies' Singles Final.
Kate Middleton wowed the crowds in Dolce & Gabbana at the Ladies' Singles Final. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Sussex paid tribute to tennis whites and stunned in a crisp shirt paired with a white, navy and black pleated mid-length skirt by Hugo Boss.

Sweeping her dark hair back into a sleek low ponytail, Meghan elevated her look with pretty studs and a cream bag complete with gold chain.

Meghan Markle stunned in a crisp white shirt and patterned pleated skirt for the much-anticipated women's final.
Meghan Markle stunned in a crisp white shirt and patterned pleated skirt for the much-anticipated women's final. Picture: Getty

The appearance at the tennis tournament marks the second visit for both Duchesses, who have been spotted at separate matches during the 2019 Championships.

The Duchess of Cambridge made her surprise debut this year on the second day of Wimbledon, wearing a chic white summer dress by Suzannah costing £1850, accessorised with a thin black belt by Alexander McQueen, according to fashion reports.

She finished off the look with RayBan sunglasses and a pair of court shoes by Gianvito Rossi.

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Pippa Middleton in the Royal Box at the Ladies' Singles Final at Wimbledon 2019.
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Pippa Middleton in the Royal Box at the Ladies' Singles Final at Wimbledon 2019. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Sussex turned up to support tennis champion Serena Williams on Thursday 4th July wearing a pinstriped linen “Brea” blazer by L’Agence, a black vest top from Lavender Hill Clothing, skinny blue jeans and a Panama-style hat from Madewell.

Meghan topped off her look with gold jewellery and oversized shades, including a sweet 'A' necklace by designed by Jennifer Meyer – a tribute to baby son Archie.

This is the second time the sister-in-laws have watched the Wimbledon Ladies' Singles Final together.

Kate and Meghan attended the women's finale side-by-side, featuring Angelique Kerber and Serena Williams, in 2018.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bidders given days to table "final" rescue bids for British Steel

UK & World

Hong Kong unrest: Riot police line up during latest protests in Chinese territory

UK & World

British GP Practice Three: Charles Leclerc leads Ferrari one-two

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Tommy Fury's ex-girlfriend Millie has hit out at the boxer, claiming he won't stay faithful to Molly-Mae Hague.

Love Island's Tommy Fury is 'controlling' says ex who believes boxer 'WILL CHEAT' on Molly-Mae

TV & Movies

Ed Sheeran opens up about his social anxiety in a candid interview to promote his latest album, No.6 Collaborations Project.

Ed Sheeran 'suffers with anxiety EVERY DAY' and only trusts four friends and his wife

Celebrities

Sneak peek at the new Gavin and Stacey as James Corden and Ruth Jones start filming back in Barry Island, Wales.

Gavin and Stacey FIRST LOOK as James Corden, Ruth Jones and cast kick off filming in Barry Island

TV & Movies

The bizarre reason why pregnancy could be turning your toilet seat blue (stock images)

The reason why pregnant women are turning their toilet seats BLUE

Lifestyle

Why the Love Island contestants' sex scenes aren't being aired on the ITV2 show this year

Why the Love Island contestants' sex scenes aren't being aired on the ITV2 show this year

TV & Movies

Curtis and Maura have been growing closer

Curtis Pritchard's flirtatious Instagram DM to Maura Higgins has been revealed, as the Love Island stars grow closer

TV & Movies