Kate Middleton stuns at Wimbledon in classic white dress

Kate Middleton arrived at Wimbledon earlier today in a stunning white summer dress. Picture: PA Images

By Emma Clarke

The Duchess of Cambridge is a well-known tennis fan - stepping out at today's tournament in a stunning white and black dress.

Kate Middleton arrived at Wimbledon earlier today, wearing a gorgeous white and black summer dress, which fell below the knee.

The Duchess, 37, was glowing as she entered the tournament area with Wimbledon officials.

READ MORE: Will Meghan Markle attend Wimbledon this year?

Kate Middleton is wearing a classic white tea dress, with black bow belt and court shoes. Picture: PA Images

Her classic white tea dress - no doubt a nod to the tournament's dress code - was completed with black bow belt and buttons, with larger white lapels.

Kate paired the elegant look with black Gianvito Rossi court shoes, and a £1,260 Alexander McQueen wicker bag with black trimming and clasp.

Kate and Meghan attended last year's Ladies' Final at Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

The royal tennis fan is, of course, sitting court side in the Royal Box, alongside British tennis players Katie Boutler and Anne Keothavong.

Last year, the Duchess of Cambridge attended the Ladies' Final with Meghan Markle, as they watched Serena Williams' showdown with Germany's Angelique Kerber.

The pair were spotted laughing and cheering from the sidelines, as they watched the gripping match play out before them.

The Duchess of Cambridge wowed in a green dress as she hosted a picnic at the RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show. Picture: Getty

It's been a busy week for the mother-of-three, who hosted a picnic for her patronages at the Hampton Court Flower Show, where her Back to Nature garden is being displayed.

She wowed in a green patterned Sandro dress, which is currently on sale at Harrods for £182. She paired the stylish sun dress with lace up wedges.