Are Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton attending Wimbledon this year?

Kate and Meghan are expected to attend Wimbledon together this July. Picture: Getty

As Wimbledon kicks off, speculation is growing as to whether the royal sister-in-laws will attend this year's tennis tournament together

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are expected to attend Wimbledon this year, with royal fans predicting the two will turn up to watch the Grand Slam tennis tournament any day now.

Viewers are keeping a beady eye out for the Duchess of Cambridge, who is a regular at the sporting event, and her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex, as the competition begins to heat up.

But when did they last visit the Surrey stands, and how does Meghan know Serena Williams?

Will Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton be at Wimbledon 2019?

As the competition gets underway, royal fans are waiting to spot both Duchesses at Wimbledon.

Although it's not yet been confirmed whether or not the duo are definitely on the guest list, it's safe to assume they will be in attendance as Meghan is currently on maternity leave.

Kate is also a huge tennis fan and tournament regular, with her parents Carole and Michael taking her to the prestigious sporting event as a child.

Plus, new mum Meghan's good friend is professional tennis champion Serena Williams, so it's only a matter of time before the sister-in-laws take their seats.

The Duchess of Sussex first met Serena Williams in 2010 and the two "hit it off immediately". Picture: Getty

When did they last attend the tennis event?

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, and the Duchess of Sussex have previously been pictured in the stands at the annual sporting event.

The royal relatives hit the royal box for the gripping tennis competition in 2018 and were snapped giggling and whispering during the matches.

Meghan also appeared at Wimbledon in 2017 to support close pal Serena Williams.

Kate has been attending since childhood.

How does Meghan Markle know Serena Williams?

The Duchess of Sussex first met tennis champion Serena Williams in 2010 at a Super Bowl party.

According to Meghan's former blog The Tig, the two "hit it off immediately".

Describing their first meeting, she told how the duo were "taking pictures, laughing through the flag football game we were both playing and chatting not about tennis or acting but about good old fashioned girly stuff".

The firm friends have continued to support each other since, with Serena even making the rumoured shortlist to become Archie Harrison's godmother.

What date is Wimbledon this year?

The main tournament has already begun, kicking off on Monday 1st July, and will wrap up with the final on Sunday 14th July.