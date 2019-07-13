Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton put rift to one side in Wimbledon's Royal Box

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle put on a friendly display at the women's final at Wimbeldon. Picture: Getty

The stylish sister-in-laws put their alleged friction aside as the two laugh and joke during the tennis tournament's Ladies' Final

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton appear to have put their alleged family feud aside to share an enjoyable day out at Wimbledon.

The Duchesses were joined by Kate's sister Pippa Middleton in the Royal Box to watch Meghan's close pal Serena Williams take on Simona Halep in the Ladies' Singles Final.

Sat side-by-side, the duo shared a laugh and joke as they looked over Centre Court whilst the tense tennis match played out.

Kate, who arrived wearing a dark green dress by Dolce & Gabbana, took her seat next to her sister-in-law and seemingly spent the afternoon making the mother-of-one chuckle as they soaked up the sun.

Pippa also spent time talking to Meghan, who wore a crisp white shirt and a pleated skirt by Hugo Boss to the Championship match, engaging in a series of animated exchanges with the Duchess of Sussex.

There was no sign of the reported royal rift as they continued to clap, chat and smile throughout the nail-biting fight for the title, which saw Simona beat Serena 6-2 6-2 to win the Wimbledon title.

It's the first time the pair have been spotted together at the prestigious sporting competition this year, as both have attended separately until now.

Rumours of tension between the Sussexes and Cambridges was fuelled when a royal author claimed the palace deliberately tried to “avoid diary clashes” between Harry, Meghan, William and Kate, to prevent “competition”.

Katie Nicholl, author of Harry and Meghan, said the foursome are set to deliberately avoid each other when they embark on their respective royal tours in Pakistan and South Africa this coming autumn.

She told Fabulous Digital: “We are still waiting for the dates so we don’t know if there will be an overlap.

“I would expect the palace would have tried to have planned it so there weren’t be too many clashes as the Cambridges will be putting the spotlight on Pakistan and the Sussexes will be shining their light on Africa.

“I think that’s why where couriers can avoid diary clashes they will, because they’ll be keen to avoid any sense of competition between the couples.”

Katie added: “With two very busy working royal couples, inevitably they will be away doing tours and engagements and official duties that will at times clash in the diary.

“I think that’s just the way it’s going to be.

“The whole point of splitting the household and splitting the foundations is so they can each pursue their own trajectories.

“What courtiers will be hoping is that aren’t going to be any future clashes or conflict of interest or the chance to pit one couple against the other.”