King Charles III coronation: Date, location, guests and Bank Holiday details
12 October 2022, 15:03
What date is King Charles III's coronation, where is it taking place and will we have a Bank Holiday?
King Charles III became Monarch on September 8 when Queen Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral Castle.
Following a period of mourning for the late Sovereign, the details for the official coronation of King Charles have been announced by Buckingham Palace.
Taking place in Spring 2023, the event will "reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."
From the date of the event, to the location and whether or not we'll get a Bank Holiday, here's everything you need to know:
When is King Charles III's coronation?
King Charles III's coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
During the service, Charles will be crowned alongside his wife, Camilla Queen Consort.
Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "The Coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."
Where is King Charles III's coronation taking place?
King Charles III's coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
Who will attend King Charles III's coronation and are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle going?
With the day of King Charles III's coronation set for May 6, there may be some complications around whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can attend the historic event.
This is because May 6 is the 4th birthday of their son, Archie.
Of course, there is a chance the couple will bring their children to the UK for the coronation, however, nothing has been confirmed.
Will we get a Bank Holiday for King Charles III's coronation?
While the date of King Charles III's coronation has been confirmed, there are currently no details around whether or not we will have a Bank Holiday.
The Bank Holiday is being backed by some members of parliament, however, we'll have to wait for further announcements to know for certain.
