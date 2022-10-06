King Charles III coronation 'planned for June 3 next year'

King Charles III's coronation is believed to be taking place on June 3 next year. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

According to reports, King Charles III's coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey in June 2023.

King Charles III will reportedly be coronated on June 3, 2023.

This is according to Bloomberg who recently claimed that a Government official confirmed the date for the royal event ahead of a public announcement.

The coronation is believed to be taking place at Westminster Abbey, however, the occasion will be smaller and more modest than expected.

While the date of the coronation falls on a Saturday, officials are said to still be discussing which days will be classed as holidays.

King Charles III addresses the nation on September 9, the day following the Queen's death. Picture: Getty

The publication said that Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the reports.

The coronation of King Charles III will be a day of celebration, and will be marked with events across the United Kingdom.

On the day of the coronation, Charles will be crowned King alongside his wife, Camilla the Queen Consort.

The Queen and Prince Charles attend the State Opening of Parliament in 2021. Picture: Getty

King Charles III became monarch earlier this year, on September 8, when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle.

While Charles went from Prince to King, his heir, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, became the Prince and Princess of Wales.

