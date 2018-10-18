College that trains nannies for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announce their first male graduates

Pictured: Chris, of the current male nannies studying at Norland. Picture: PA

Norland College has trained nannies for the past 126 years and this week their first male graduates will enter the profession.

Norland College is famous for training the nannies of choice for the royal family and this week the first two male graduates from the 126-year-old childcare college will graduate.

Their most famous graduate is Maria Barrallo the current nanny of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who was appointed by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge when their eldest son was eight months old.

Norlander Maria Barrallo pictured with the Queen, Prince George and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Christening of Princess Charlotte. Picture: PA

She's often spotted in the background of photos of the royals looking after the little princes and princess in her trademark Norland uniform.

Read more: This is the adorable way Princess Charlotte greets visitors to the palace

The graduates from the school - which trains nannies as close as you can get to Mary Poppins in real life - study everything from sewing, cooking, nappy changing and even self defence.

You can spot a Norlander from their distinctive uniform which sets the students back a whopping £1,000 and consists of items available only from a specialist supplier including work dress, hat and trademark white gloves for ladies and smart blazers for boys.

Maria Barrallo pictured at work with the royal family wearing her distinctive Norland uniform. Picture: PA

According to the Norland website: "Any student who leaves the college without successfully completing the three year BA (Hons) and Norland Diploma course is not entitled to wear his/her uniform at any time"

The announcement of the first male Norland nannies has stirred up debate online about why there aren't as many male childcare professionals compared to females.

We have male midwifes. Why can’t we have male nannies too? — Tony (@Mrtdogg) October 18, 2018

I wouldn’t have a problem with male nannies,if they are qualified & are good with the children what’s the problem🤷🏼‍♀️ — Carol-Lynn Richmond (@carolrich36) October 18, 2018

Have your say in our poll below!