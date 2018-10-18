College that trains nannies for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announce their first male graduates

18 October 2018, 14:03 | Updated: 18 October 2018, 14:08

Pictured: Chris, of the current male nannies studying at Norland
Pictured: Chris, of the current male nannies studying at Norland. Picture: PA

Norland College has trained nannies for the past 126 years and this week their first male graduates will enter the profession.

Norland College is famous for training the nannies of choice for the royal family and this week the first two male graduates from the 126-year-old childcare college will graduate.

Their most famous graduate is Maria Barrallo the current nanny of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who was appointed by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge when their eldest son was eight months old.

Norlander Maria Barrallo pictured with the Queen, Prince George and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Christening of Princess Charlotte
Norlander Maria Barrallo pictured with the Queen, Prince George and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Christening of Princess Charlotte. Picture: PA

She's often spotted in the background of photos of the royals looking after the little princes and princess in her trademark Norland uniform.

Read more: This is the adorable way Princess Charlotte greets visitors to the palace

The graduates from the school - which trains nannies as close as you can get to Mary Poppins in real life - study everything from sewing, cooking, nappy changing and even self defence.

You can spot a Norlander from their distinctive uniform which sets the students back a whopping £1,000 and consists of items available only from a specialist supplier including work dress, hat and trademark white gloves for ladies and smart blazers for boys.

Maria Barrallo pictured at work with the royal family wearing her distinctive Norland uniform
Maria Barrallo pictured at work with the royal family wearing her distinctive Norland uniform. Picture: PA

According to the Norland website: "Any student who leaves the college without successfully completing the three year BA (Hons) and Norland Diploma course is not entitled to wear his/her uniform at any time"

The announcement of the first male Norland nannies has stirred up debate online about why there aren't as many male childcare professionals compared to females.

Have your say in our poll below!

Latest News

See more Latest News

Shell boss hopes Saudi tensions will not hit supply

Norlander Maria Barrallo pictured with the Queen, Prince George and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Christening of Princess Charlotte

College that trains nannies for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announce their first male graduates
Prince Harry ring

Prince Harry's ring revealed: Secret behind the £275 'smart' ring he's been wearing

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News