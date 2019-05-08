Meghan Markle wears hair in loose waves and opts for natural glam makeup for royal baby photocall

8 May 2019, 13:41 | Updated: 8 May 2019, 13:44

Megan looked stunning at the royal baby photocall
Megan looked stunning at the royal baby photocall. Picture: PA
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The Duchess of Sussex looks stunning considering she only gave birth on Monday

Megan Markle has stepped out with her newborn son and proud husband Prince Harry.

She opted for some loose natural waves in her hair, a drastic change from her classic look, the sleek bun.

The Duchess opted for a bronzed look with smokey eyes
The Duchess opted for a bronzed look with smokey eyes. Picture: PA

It's likely that the waves were created using a wide-barrelled curling tong, similar to the BaByliss Volume Tong, £22 from Feelunique.

She paired the stunning waves with an effortless makeup look, not too different from her bridal look.

A nude, glossy lip was paired with shimmery bronzed cheeks, dark brown eyeliner pencil around the eyes and lashing of mascara.

It also appears as though Meghan might have opted for some natural individual eyelash extensions.

Read more: Meghan's outfit details: from her Givenchy dress to Manolo heels

Meghan is a queen of effortless chic looks and today was no exception
Meghan is a queen of effortless chic looks and today was no exception. Picture: PA

It's possible to recreate Meghan's royal baby look in a few simple steps:

Mascara: Charlotte Tilbury Full Fat Lashes, £23 from Cult Beauty - buy here

It's known that one of Meghan's favourite makeup brands is Charlotte Tilbury, and it's likely that the bestselling Full Fat Mascara was used on her lashes for the big moment.

Eyeliner: MAC Cosmetics Teddy Eyeliner, £15 - buy here

Meghan's makeup artist has made it widely known that the Duchess' favourite eyeliner for that classic smokey eye is the Teddy eyeliner from MAC Cosmetics.

Bronzer: Bobbi Brown Illuminating Bronzer in Bali Brown, £32 - buy here

Bobbi Brown is another of Meghan's favourite beauty brands and she's rumoured to have used a fair few products from their range for her wedding day.

The golden, shimmery bronze on her cheeks suggests she's used an illuminating bronzer rather than a flat, matte one which is typically used for contouring.

Lipstick: Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution in Very Victoria, £24 - buy here

For over a year we've known that Very Victoria from Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution range is a favourite of the Duchess'.

It's likely she paired this lipstick with some clear gloss for the photocall.

