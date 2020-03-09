School boy, 16, who told Meghan Markle she's beautiful writes letter to Prince Harry saying 'sorry I cuddled your wife'

By Alice Dear

Aker Okoye's reaction to meeting the Duchess of Sussex on Friday was iconic to say the least.

Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance on Friday for International Women's Day, visiting Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham.

During the Duchess of Sussex's visit, she invited head boy Aker Okoye, 16, on stage for him to talk about what International Women's Day means to him.

READ MORE: What will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's final royal engagement be, where will it be and who will be there?

Walking up on stage, Aker looked star-struck as Meghan gave him a hug, before saying to the entire school: "She really is beautiful, innit".

Aker looked ecstatic to meet the Duchess of Sussex during her school visit. Picture: Getty

He added: "I had to speak the truth there."

Aker has now written a letter to Meghan and Harry, apologising to the Duke of Sussex for "cuddling his wife".

Meghan Markle visited the Dagenham school for International Women's Day. Picture: Getty

In the letter, published by The Sun, he wrote: "Dear Harry and Meghan,

Harry, hope you don't mind me writing this letter. I hope you didn't mind me cuddling your wife.

I was just so overwhelmed and shocked to see her arrive at my school. It was a pleasure to hear her speech and to speak in front of her as well.

She is truly inspirational. I nearly met you (Harry) last year when you came to East London to open the future youth zone but I was away with the school. I hope to meet you one day.

Good luck for the future, with kind regards, Aker."

The Duchess of Sussex laughed the comment off after Aker called her beautiful. Picture: Getty

After going viral, Aker appeared on Good Morning Britain where he spoke about meeting Meghan, and how he feels about International Women's Day.

He told Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid: "I felt as if I could do it because it meant something special to me and I thought, I have the confidence to talk about something that I am passionate about.

"I’m studying history at the moment, and what I’ve realised through looking back, women’s rights and women’s struggle has always been important and not given the right recognition.

"As someone who benefits from the patriarchy, I feel I can give my voice to supporting them."

READ MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry receive standing ovation at one of last royal engagements