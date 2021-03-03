When is Meghan Markle's due date?

3 March 2021, 12:02

When is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's second baby due?
When is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's second baby due? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle is currently pregnant with her and Prince Harry's second baby, but when are the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex's due date?

Meghan Markle, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, are pregnant with their second baby.

The former Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the news in February this year, almost two years after they welcomed their son, Archie Harrison.

The couple – who announced their permanent departure from the royal family earlier this year – will be welcoming their new baby in LA where they have settled in to a new life.

But when is Meghan Markle due?

READ MORE: What happened between Meghan Markle and her sister Samantha Markle?

Meghan Markle is believed to be around five months pregnant
Meghan Markle is believed to be around five months pregnant. Picture: CBS

When is Meghan Markle's due date?

Meghan and Harry have not confirmed a due date for their second baby.

However, it is believe the former Suits actress is currently five months pregnant.

With this in mind, the couple should be welcoming their son or daughter in early summer.

Meghan and Harry have not revealed whether baby Archie will be getting a sister or a brother
Meghan and Harry have not revealed whether baby Archie will be getting a sister or a brother. Picture: Getty

Are Meghan and Harry having a boy or girl?

Meghan and Harry have not revealed the sex of their baby.

When they had Archie, it wasn't until after her was born that the couple announced the gender of their child.

With this in mind, we expect we won't find out if they are having a boy or a girl until they welcome the little one.

It should also be noted that the couple could have opted to also not find out the gender of their baby ahead of the due date.

READ NOW: How to watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Winfrey interview in the UK

Latest News

See more Latest News

How long has the stamp duty holiday been extended?

When has the stamp duty holiday been extended until?

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, has 'slightly improved', Camilla says

UK & World

COVID-19: Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines 'highly effective' at preventing hospital admissions in over-80s, study finds

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

This tin foil hack has gone viral on TikTok

Genius tin foil hack shows how to break it from the roll in a straight line every time

Lifestyle

Good news! You can leave clothes in the washer overnight.

Expert reveals you can leave wet clothes in the washing machine for up to 12 hours

Lifestyle

Eoghan Murphy appeared on Love Island Australia 2019

Love Island Australia series 2: Where is Eoghan Murphy now?

TV & Movies

Contactless payment limits are set to be increased (stock images)

Contactless payment limit to be increased to £100 in today's Budget

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby's dress is from & Other Stories

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her mini shirt dress from & Other Stories

Celebrities

Married at First Sight Australia has finished on E4

Has Married at First Sight Australia season six finished and how can I watch the next series?

TV & Movies