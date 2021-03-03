When is Meghan Markle's due date?

When is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's second baby due? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle is currently pregnant with her and Prince Harry's second baby, but when are the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex's due date?

Meghan Markle, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, are pregnant with their second baby.

The former Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the news in February this year, almost two years after they welcomed their son, Archie Harrison.

The couple – who announced their permanent departure from the royal family earlier this year – will be welcoming their new baby in LA where they have settled in to a new life.

But when is Meghan Markle due?

READ MORE: What happened between Meghan Markle and her sister Samantha Markle?

Meghan Markle is believed to be around five months pregnant. Picture: CBS

When is Meghan Markle's due date?

Meghan and Harry have not confirmed a due date for their second baby.

However, it is believe the former Suits actress is currently five months pregnant.

With this in mind, the couple should be welcoming their son or daughter in early summer.

Meghan and Harry have not revealed whether baby Archie will be getting a sister or a brother. Picture: Getty

Are Meghan and Harry having a boy or girl?

Meghan and Harry have not revealed the sex of their baby.

When they had Archie, it wasn't until after her was born that the couple announced the gender of their child.

With this in mind, we expect we won't find out if they are having a boy or a girl until they welcome the little one.

It should also be noted that the couple could have opted to also not find out the gender of their baby ahead of the due date.

READ NOW: How to watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Winfrey interview in the UK