How to watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Winfrey interview in the UK

ITV have reportedly secured the interview to air next week. Picture: CBS/Getty

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will appear in a special interview with Oprah Winfrey over the weekend, but how can you watch it in the UK?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's highly-anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey will air in the US this weekend.

On Sunday, March 7, the 90 minute interview – which has reportedly been pushed to two hours – will air on US channel CBS at 8:00PM EST, which will be 1:00AM in the UK.

But how can we watch it in the UK and will it be aired on ITV?

Meghan and Harry will sit down with Oprah Winfrey to speak about their family, royal life and their new lives in LA. Picture: CBS

How can I watch Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview in the UK?

After it was announced Meghan and Harry would be opening up to Oprah Winfrey in a one-off special, it was reported a bidding war started between UK channels looking to secure the slot.

Now, it has been reported that ITV have secured the interview for a whopping £1million.

According to the Daily Mail, the interview will air on ITV on Monday, March 8, at 8:00PM.

The publication reports that the channel outbid Sky for the special.

ITV are yet to confirm the reports.

