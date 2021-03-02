How to watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Winfrey interview in the UK
2 March 2021, 12:49
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will appear in a special interview with Oprah Winfrey over the weekend, but how can you watch it in the UK?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's highly-anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey will air in the US this weekend.
On Sunday, March 7, the 90 minute interview – which has reportedly been pushed to two hours – will air on US channel CBS at 8:00PM EST, which will be 1:00AM in the UK.
But how can we watch it in the UK and will it be aired on ITV?
How can I watch Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview in the UK?
After it was announced Meghan and Harry would be opening up to Oprah Winfrey in a one-off special, it was reported a bidding war started between UK channels looking to secure the slot.
Now, it has been reported that ITV have secured the interview for a whopping £1million.
According to the Daily Mail, the interview will air on ITV on Monday, March 8, at 8:00PM.
The publication reports that the channel outbid Sky for the special.
ITV are yet to confirm the reports.
