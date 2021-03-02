How to watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Winfrey interview in the UK

2 March 2021, 12:49

ITV have reportedly secured the interview to air next week
ITV have reportedly secured the interview to air next week. Picture: CBS/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will appear in a special interview with Oprah Winfrey over the weekend, but how can you watch it in the UK?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's highly-anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey will air in the US this weekend.

On Sunday, March 7, the 90 minute interview – which has reportedly been pushed to two hours – will air on US channel CBS at 8:00PM EST, which will be 1:00AM in the UK.

But how can we watch it in the UK and will it be aired on ITV?

READ MORE: Prince Harry raps the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme with James Corden in hilarious new interview

Meghan and Harry will sit down with Oprah Winfrey to speak about their family, royal life and their new lives in LA
Meghan and Harry will sit down with Oprah Winfrey to speak about their family, royal life and their new lives in LA. Picture: CBS

How can I watch Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview in the UK?

After it was announced Meghan and Harry would be opening up to Oprah Winfrey in a one-off special, it was reported a bidding war started between UK channels looking to secure the slot.

Now, it has been reported that ITV have secured the interview for a whopping £1million.

According to the Daily Mail, the interview will air on ITV on Monday, March 8, at 8:00PM.

The publication reports that the channel outbid Sky for the special.

ITV are yet to confirm the reports.

READ NOW: Harry and Meghan open up about decision to leave UK in first Oprah interview clip

Latest News

See more Latest News

COVID-19: UK reports another 343 deaths and 6,391 cases in last 24 hours

UK & World

Russia: US and EU sanctions needed but will hardly force Vladimir Putin to change tack'

UK & World

Claressa Shields bids to become undisputed champion again to strengthen her status as world No 1, says promoter Dmitriy Salita

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Georgia from Ginny and Georgia

Who plays Georgia in Ginny and Georgia?

TV & Movies

Martha has said Mick knew about Jessika and Dan's affair

Married At First Sight Australia’s Martha Kalifatidis claims Mick Gould knew about Jessika Power's affair

TV & Movies

How many episodes of Ginny and Georgia are there?

How many episodes of Ginny and Georgia are there?

TV & Movies

Ginny from Ginny and Georgia

Who plays Ginny in Ginny and Georgia?

TV & Movies

Who is in the Celebrity Bumps cast?

Who is in the cast of Celebrity Bumps: Famous and Pregnant?

TV & Movies

Mark Scrivens was paired with Ning Surasiang on Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia's Mark Scrivens gushes over new girlfriend two years after dumping Ning Surasiang

TV & Movies