Ellen DeGeneres gives royal fans exciting baby Archie update after visiting Meghan and Harry

10 September 2019, 10:43

Ellen is a good friend of Meghan
Ellen is a good friend of Meghan. Picture: PA
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The royal tot is already mingling with the stars and has recently met his mum's close friend, Ellen DeGeneres.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is only four months old, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son has already had a number of A-Listers come to visit him.

US chat show host and megastar, Ellen DeGeneres paid the young royal a visit recently, and she revealed that she even had a chance to feed Archie when she was at Frogmore Cottage.

Ellen flew to the UK to visit the Sussexes
Ellen flew to the UK to visit the Sussexes. Picture: PA

The 61-year-old explained on The Ellen Show that she'd been flown to Britain to "spend the afternoon" with Meghan and Harry - how fancy!

Ellen said: "I mean I can't tell you how sweet they are.

"But the most important thing is I got to hold Archie. I fed Archie. I knew how to hold him".

Ellen joked that she knew exactly how to hold Archie now
Ellen joked that she knew exactly how to hold Archie now. Picture: YouTube
Meghan and Harry have been heavily criticised for their use of private jets
Meghan and Harry have been heavily criticised for their use of private jets. Picture: PA

As well as this, Ellen let slip a very exciting little fact about little baby Archie, saying he looks "just like Harry".

She said: "Do you want to see a picture of him? I don't have one, I didn't think it was right to, but I did draw a picture of him and he looks like Harry.

"He looks just like Harry. And he had more hair than I did at the time."

Ellen and her wife Portia visited the royals at their Windsor cottage last month, and jumped to the pair's defence as they were being slammed for their use of private jets at the time.

Ellen also laughed when she said she drew a picture of the young royal
Ellen also laughed when she said she drew a picture of the young royal. Picture: YouTube

The TV star took to Twitter to defend them and stated: "Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation.

"They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better."

On her show, Ellen addressed the issue once more, saying: "Seriously, they are so amazing. They're the cutest couple, so down to earth.

"And I just hate it, I see them get attacked and it's not fair," she said.

"They're just two of the most down to earth, compassionate people, they are doing so much good in the world.

"And they're doing all this work with Botswana for elephants and I love that. So we're all going to do something together."

