Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘SPLIT’ from charity with Kate and William

Meghan Markle joined the royals last year for the first Royal Foundation forum. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

As royal family feud speculation continues, the previously dubbed ‘Fab Four’ are set to split from their team work the Royal Foundation.

It was only last year the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Kate Middleton and Prince William came together for the charity’s first Q&A forum. Picture: PA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly stepping away from their participation in the Royal Foundation.

It was only last year the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Kate Middleton and Prince William came together for the charity’s first Q&A forum.

This was meant to be an annual event, but it appears it was the first and only time the foursome would come together for the Royal Foundation forum.

The Sun reports that the ‘Fab Four’ will now split to pursue their own charities separately.

The publication adds that royal aides have commented this is not the end of the four royals working together on projects.

This comes months after Meghan and Harry made the decision to move to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, instead of live in close proximity to the Cambridges at Kensington Palace.

A royal source told The Sun: “Things did get very bad between the brothers and they didn’t see each other privately for a number of months after the royal wedding.

“Certainly the animosity over status, money and Meghan meant that the split in their joint households had to be brought forward much more quickly than anticipated, so perhaps it was inevitable that their joint charity has to be split too.”

The news comes among feud rumours. Picture: PA

They went on to add: “Meghan and Harry want to do things differently to William and Kate. William is the future king and so is sometimes restricted in what he can do.

“The Sussexes want the flexibility of more commercial decisions. But the brothers’ relationship has vastly improved since their working lives have separated.”