Piers Morgan compares Meghan Markle 'to a Kardashian' after £2.5m tax payer funded home refurb

27 June 2019, 10:20 | Updated: 27 June 2019, 10:38

Piers Morgan has likened Meghan Markle to a Kardashian
Piers Morgan has likened Meghan Markle to a Kardashian. Picture: Getty
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

The Good Morning Britain host has taken another swipe at the Duchess of Sussex, adding that she "drops people" when someone better comes along.

Piers Morgan thinks Meghan Markle is a "piece of work" who would be more suited to starring in the Kardashians than being a member of the Royal family.

The 54-year-old told Heart's sister station LBC that he distrusts the 37-year-old, and says her previous behaviour towards her loved ones shouldn't be ignored.

He said: "I'm afraid I think she's a piece of work, who drops people sooner than look at them if she gets somebody more important in her life. That's my experience.

Read more: Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's £2.4m Frogmore Cottage refurb

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry earlier this month
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry earlier this month. Picture: Getty

"I look at the way she treats her family, none of whom were at the wedding. Dumps her father. Dumps her first husband. Dumps everyone who is no longer of use to her. It's not a good look."

Piers, who also appeared on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, added that he thinks he could be wrong about the American Duchess, who recently welcomed son Archie Harrison with the Duke of Sussex, but he's not holding his breath.

He added that new reports that the couple spent huge amounts of public money modernising their gifted Windsor home, adding in floating floors, new plumbing and other mod-cons.

Dad-of-four Piers said: "Maybe I'm wrong about her. Maybe we'll be back here in twenty years and she's turned out to be a fantastic member of the royal family, but there are a lot of worrying signs.

"Not least doing up their house, £2.5 m cost to taxpayers.

"That's the behaviour of a Kardashian, not a member of the Royal family. They've got to be careful."

Latest News

See more Latest News

RAF Typhoons scrambled after security alert on passenger plane over UK

UK & World

Severe winds are set to hit the south of England

Severe winds to hit the south of the UK as heatwave continues

Amey clinches £300m exit route from Birmingham road deal

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Amir Khan has been slammed by his dad for spending £75k on his daughter's birthday

Amir Khan's dad blasts granddaughter's £75,000 first birthday party as ‘ridiculous’

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby wore a shirt dress from Maje Paris

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's Paris print shirt dress

Celebrities

Sam Faiers is seeing a therapist to help with her Trichotillomania in the hope her children won't pick up the disorder.

Sam Faiers in THERAPY to cure hair pulling disorder for fears her children will copy habit

Celebrities

You can recreate Pandora's rainbow eyes in a few easy steps

Create the perfect rainbow makeup look for Pride using these colourful tools and products

Beauty

This year's Casa Amor bombshell sees the Love Island GIRLS head to the second villa.

Love Island gives us sneaky FIRST GLIMPSE of Casa Amor

TV & Movies

The Love Island contestants took on the Twitter challenge

What happened on Love Island last night? Season 5, episode 21, recap

TV & Movies