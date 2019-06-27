Piers Morgan compares Meghan Markle 'to a Kardashian' after £2.5m tax payer funded home refurb

Piers Morgan has likened Meghan Markle to a Kardashian. Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

The Good Morning Britain host has taken another swipe at the Duchess of Sussex, adding that she "drops people" when someone better comes along.

Piers Morgan thinks Meghan Markle is a "piece of work" who would be more suited to starring in the Kardashians than being a member of the Royal family.

The 54-year-old told Heart's sister station LBC that he distrusts the 37-year-old, and says her previous behaviour towards her loved ones shouldn't be ignored.

He said: "I'm afraid I think she's a piece of work, who drops people sooner than look at them if she gets somebody more important in her life. That's my experience.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry earlier this month. Picture: Getty

"I look at the way she treats her family, none of whom were at the wedding. Dumps her father. Dumps her first husband. Dumps everyone who is no longer of use to her. It's not a good look."

Piers, who also appeared on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, added that he thinks he could be wrong about the American Duchess, who recently welcomed son Archie Harrison with the Duke of Sussex, but he's not holding his breath.

He added that new reports that the couple spent huge amounts of public money modernising their gifted Windsor home, adding in floating floors, new plumbing and other mod-cons.

Dad-of-four Piers said: "Maybe I'm wrong about her. Maybe we'll be back here in twenty years and she's turned out to be a fantastic member of the royal family, but there are a lot of worrying signs.

"Not least doing up their house, £2.5 m cost to taxpayers.

"That's the behaviour of a Kardashian, not a member of the Royal family. They've got to be careful."