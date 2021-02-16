Meghan and Harry Oprah interview: When is it and what are they talking about?

16 February 2021, 08:36

Meghan and Harry will discuss their lives as royals during the Oprah Winfrey interview
Meghan and Harry will discuss their lives as royals during the Oprah Winfrey interview. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to appear in a special interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to speak about life as royals, their marriage and life in the public eye in a special interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming interview was confirmed by US TV network CBS this week, and will air next month.

But is there a release date for the interview and what will the royal couple be speaking about?

Meghan and Harry will also be talking about their expanding family after announcing their pregnancy
Meghan and Harry will also be talking about their expanding family after announcing their pregnancy. Picture: Getty

When is Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview?

The highly-anticipated interview will air in the US on March 7.

While the interview will air in the US, royal editor Chris Ship said he expects channels will be trying to sign deals to get it aired in the UK.

The interview will be with Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry will later join the chat
The interview will be with Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry will later join the chat. Picture: Getty

What is Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview about?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to discuss many things with Oprah, including life as royals, their marriage, motherhood and philanthropic work.

The official press release from CBS reveals the interview with mainly be with Meghan, but they will later be fined by Prince Harry about "their move to the US and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family".

