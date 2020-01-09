Prince Harry and Meghan Markle removed from Madame Tussauds following royal exit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been removed from Madame Tussauds' royal section. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex no longer stand with the other royals at Madame Tussauds, but where will they go?

Madame Tussauds have made the decision to remove the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wax figures from the royal section of the London museum.

This comes after the announcement from the royal couple that they are stepping down as "senior" royals and splitting their time between the UK and North America.

As the UK have been dealing with the bombshell news, Madame Tussauds are already making the move official.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex used to stand next to other senior members of the royal family. Picture: PA

Meghan and Harry used to stand next to the Queen and Prince Philip and Prince William and Kate Middleton at the museum.

Now, the duo's wax figures have been removed, there is a big empty space where they used to stand.

There is now an empty space where the royals used to stand. Picture: PA

The pair will remain in Madame Tussauds, but in a different section, which is yet to be decided.

General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, Steve Davies, said: “Alongside the rest of the world we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior Royals.

"From today Meghan and Harry’s figures will no longer appear in our Royal Family set."

He added: "As two of our most popular and well-loved figures they will of course remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for the them."

The couple announced they would be stepping down as 'senior' royals this week. Picture: Getty

Meghan and Harry's statement in full

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

"It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

"This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

"We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”