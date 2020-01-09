Meghan Markle and Prince Harry royal exit: All the unanswered questions from the line of succession to becoming 'financially independent'

Meghan and Harry announced they will be stepping down as 'senior' royals. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced this week they are stepping down at 'senior' members of the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced they will be working on becoming "financially independent" as they "step back" from their roles as senior royals.

While Prince William's younger brother and the Suits actress said they will "continue to fully support Her Majesty The Queen”, the announcement has left many royal fans wondering the full extent of this announcement, and what it will change for the couple.

READ MORE: Buckingham Palace call Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal family exit ‘complicated’ after reports they ‘had no idea’

While some have questioned whether Prince Harry will give up his place in the line of succession, others have questioned whether this means Meghan will return to acting.

Here's everything we know so far:

Will Prince Harry give up his place in the line of succession?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be stepping back as senior royals, but will still remain part of the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex's place in the line of succession, therefore, will not change.

For a royal member to be removed from the line of succession, an act of Parliament has to be passed and it is based on law.

The Express.co.uk reports that Marlene Koenig, hstorian and author, told Royal Central: "Succession to the throne is based on legislation including the Succession to the Crown Act, which includes the Act of Settlement.

"It would take an act of Parliament to remove a person from the line of succession. Edward VIII could not abdicate without an act of Parliament."

Harry is currently sixth place in line to the throne and will remain that way.

First in line is Prince Charles, followed by Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will split their time between the UK and North America. Picture: PA

Will Meghan Markle return to acting?

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan had cemented herself as a successful actress thanks to her role in Netflix drama Suits.

Since announcing they are working to become 'financially independent', many people have speculated whether this means Meghan will return to her previous job to earn for her family.

There is currently no talk of Meghan returning to acting, with the couple simply saying in their statement that they are going to "make a transition" and "starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution".

The Duchess of Sussex made her fortune as Rachel Zane in hit TV series Suits. Picture: Getty

Do Meghan and Harry give up their royal titles?

The question of their royal titles has not been addressed by Meghan and Harry, and was not referenced in the couple's statement.

However, we can assume the couple will keep them as with their announcement, the couple launched a new website baring their titles, The Official Website of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will live at Frogmore Cottage when they're in the UK. Picture: Getty

Where will Meghan and Harry live?

In their statement, Meghan and Harry announced they will be splitting their time between the UK and North America.

They wrote: "We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

"This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."

Where the couple will settle in North America is unknown, but many people have speculated Canada as it is close to Meghan's heart.

When in the UK, the couple will live in Frogmore Cottage, which they took over after they wed in 2018.

The couple launched a new website with the announcement. Picture: PA

How will Meghan and Harry become 'financially independent' and what is their net worth?

According to the Mirror, Meghan has a net worth of £5 million, which she made through her acting role on Suits.

Prince Harry reportedly has a net worth of £19 million, according to Money.com.

Prince Harry's wealth is mainly inherited from his late mother, Princess Diana.

Both Harry and William are said to have inherited three quarters of Princess Diana's £21 million estate.