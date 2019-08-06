Meghan Markle’s sister Samantha brands the Duchess a ‘disgrace, callous and shameful’ as she claims baby Archie’s christening was ‘fake’

Samantha Markle has branded the Duchess of Sussex a "disgrace to the Markle name". Picture: Channel 5/ PA

By Alice Dear

Samantha Markle has hit out at half-sister Meghan Markle yet again, saying she feels sorry for baby Archie “having a mother like that”.

The Duchess of Sussex’s estranged sister Samantha Markle has launched another outrageous attack on Meghan, months after issuing an apology to the royal.

Samantha, who has always been outspoken regarding her feelings towards Meghan, has branded Prince Harry’s wife a “disgrace, callous and shameful” for her behaviour towards their father, Thomas Markle.

Meghan’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, was not in attendance for baby Archie Harrison’s christening last month.

Speaking of the christening, Samantha told the Daily Star Online: “For my sister to go into a church knowing what she has done to our father, ignoring him through every holiday, the wedding, two heart attacks the birth and the christening, is disrespectful.

READ MORE: Prince Harry pays sweet tribute to wife Meghan Markle on her 38th birthday

Samantha Markle said she feels sorry for baby Archie "having a mother like that". Picture: PA

“My father has been amazing to her and all the PR in the world will not make her actions right. I hope the guilt consumes her.”

She went on: “Everything put out about my father has been lies in order to make her look better and to purposely leave out Archie's family because her ego won't allow her to admit that she was wrong.”

Samantha even claimed that Archie’s christening looked “fake”, saying: “Everything about the christening look faked and photoshopped but more at issue is the fact that she has traded an entire family to be royal and shame on her.”

In the scathing interview, Samantha cruelly said she was surprised the church “did not catch fire when she [Meghan] walked into it.”

Less than a year ago, Samantha Markle issued an apology to her half-sister. Picture: Channel 5

She also said she felt sorry for baby Archie, for “having a mother like that”.

Despite her unkind words to her half-sister, Samantha has said she and her father are hopeful that they will meet baby Archie one day.

She said: “I suppose the family will have to give Archie his little gifts when he is older and escaped the clutches of his controlling mother and can meet family himself.

Meghan Markle's father has not yet met baby Archie. Picture: ITV

“I hope Archie becomes a flaming liberal that ventures out to meet family himself and hopefully everyone won't be passed away by that time. Meg has no right to give him a tunnel vision existence.”

The scathing interview comes less than a years after Samantha issued a public apology to Meghan, saying she wanted to end her rift with the Duchess.