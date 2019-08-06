Every TV show and movie Meghan Markle has been in - from Suits to Remember Me

The Duchess of Sussex may be taking the UK by storm with her amazing charity work and exciting new initiatives, but she was previously a Hollywood actress.

Meghan Markle has stolen the nation's hearts since she married Prince Harry last May and officially became a member of the British royal family.

But before she gained the title of HRH The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan was a famous Hollywood actress in her own right.

Here's every TV and movie role she's ever had...

What TV shows and movies has Meghan Markle been in?

Suits, 2011-2018

Meghan Markle played furiously talented legal secretary and aspiring corporate lawyer, Rachel Zane, in the hit Netflix show.

As well as being a long-standing member of the Suits cast, Meghan invited co-stars Patrick J Adams - who played her on-screen love interest, Mike Ross - Gabriel Macht (Harvey Specter), Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt), Gina Torres (Jessica Pearson), Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen) and Abigail Spencer (Dana Scott) to her wedding in Windsor, Berkshire.

Markle acted out her final scenes in the legal drama in 2018, in which Rachel finally married Mike, before they moved to Seattle.

Dater's Handbook, 2016

Meghan played protagonist Cass in the romantic TV movie, who is a successful businesswoman who isn't so lucky when it comes to love.

The film also features performances by Jonathan Scarfe and Kristoffer Polaha.

Anti-social, 2015

Markle played Kirsten in the 2015 crime film.

When Sparks Fly, 2014

TV rom-com movie When Sparks Fly saw Meghan Markle play a big city journalist who returns to her hometown to write a story on the Fourth of July celebrations.

Random Encounters, 2013

Random Encounters is another Meghan Markle rom-com, with the Duchess of Sussex playing the main role of Mindy.

Castle, 2012

Meghan featured in the episode entitled 'Once Upon A Crime', playing the part of Charlotte Boyd/Sleeping Beauty.

Dysfunctional Friends, 2012

You may have also seen Markle in comedy movie Dysfunctional Friends, which also starred Clueless actress Stacey Dash.

Horrible Bosses, 2011

While Meghan didn't play a big part in the 2011 comedy starring Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman and Kevin Spacey, she did play a minor part as Jamie.

The Boys and Girls Guide to Getting Down, 2011

This 2011 comedy about partying in LA features the Duchess, who plays lead character Dana.

The Candidate, 2010

She also appeared in this short film.

Get Him To The Greek, 2010

While uncredited, eagle-eyed viewers spotted Meghan in the 2010 comedy starring Russell Brand as Aldous Snow and Jonah Hill as Aaron Green.

CSI: Miami, 2010

Okay, so it wasn't a major role for Meghan, but she did feature in the episode entitled 'Backfire', which aired in 2010.

Remember Me, 2010

Starring Robert Pattison, Remember Me explores the tragic tale of Tyler Hawkins and his late brother, who took his own life.

Haunted by his death, Tyler acts out against society and also has a tumultuous relationship with his father (Piers Brosnan), which also impacts his romantic connection with girlfriend Ally (Emilie de Ravin).

During a drunken night out, Tyler and his pal meet two American tourists visiting New York City - one of whom is played by Meghan Markle.

Other shows and movies Meghan Markle have appeared in include:

- The League, 2009

- Fringe, 2009

- Without A Trace, 2009

- Knight Rider, 2009

- Good Behaviour, 2008

- The Apostles, 2008

- 'Til Death, 2008

- 90210, 2008

- CSI: NY, 2006

- Deceit, 2006

- The War at Home, 2006

- Love, Inc., 2005

- A Lot Like Love, 2005

- Cuts, 2005

- Century City, 2004

- General Hospital, 2002