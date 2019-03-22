Royals on the beach: Rare snaps of the royal family letting loose on the beach

Royals on the beach. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Royals love a dip in the sea and some relaxation on the beach, and we have the proof.

Being a royal can be a very stressful job, which makes it understandable that they often head to sandy shores to kick back and relax.

The late Princess Diana loved taking her two children Prince William and Prince Harry on holiday, and we know Prince Charles loved a dip in the sea.

From Diana’s lavish vacations with her children to rare pictures of Prince William letting loose on the beach, here’s the times royals kicked back on the beach:

Prince Charles enjoyed a dip in the sea during a visit to Bondi Beach. Picture: Getty

In 1981 Prince Charles took a trip to Bondi Beach during a royal tour.

The Prince of Wales looked happy as he frolicked in the sea in a pair of navy trunks.

Prince Charles lets loose as he runs down a sandy beach. Picture: Getty

In another shot taken from 1985, the Prince enjoys a jog down another sandy beach.

Princess Diana let children Prince Harry and Prince William bury her in the sand during a family trip. Picture: Getty

Princess Diana loved taking her family on holiday.

In a sweet shot from their vacation in 1990 on the Island of Necker, Diana can be seen playing on the beach with the boys, joined by her mother.

Princess Diana wore a trendy leopard print swimsuit on holiday. Picture: Getty

In another shot taken in 1997, Diana can be seen watching as Prince Harry has fun on a jet ski, dressed in a trendy leopard print swimsuit.

Princess Diana showed off her amazing figure in an orange bikini. Picture: Getty

Princess Diana enjoyed playing in the sea with her children. Picture: Getty

Pictures of Diana wearing a black swimsuit as well as an orange two piece were taken from a 1993 holiday in Nevis.

In the snaps, Diana can be seen having fun with her children in the waves.

Prince William played on the beach at St Andrews for his 21st birthday. Picture: Getty

The royal family released the pictures of the Prince to mark his birthday. Picture: Getty

Snaps of Prince William playing on the beach at his University home of St Andrews were released in 2003 to celebrate the future King’s 21st birthday.

Prince Andrew, his ex wife Fergie and their children enjoyed a trip in 2000. Picture: Getty

Prince Andrew, Fergie, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were also pictured in rare shots enjoying a trip to Moorea Beach in 2000.