Fans spot unseen picture of Prince George in Prince Charles' office as he addresses coronavirus

By Alice Dear

Prince Charles' private office is scattered with pictures of his loved ones, including a never-before-seen snap of his eldest grandchild, Prince George.

Prince Charles shared a video from Birkhall this week, where his is self-isolating after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

In the footage, Prince William and Prince Harry's father addressed the current pandemic, offering kind words to those struggling, as well as commending the key workers across the UK.

In the footage, fans were quick to spot a sweet tribute to the Prince of Wales' oldest grandchild, Prince George.

The never-before-seen picture of Prince George could be seen slightly hidden behind Prince Charles in the video. Picture: Instagram/ Clarence House

Sat just behind his right arm, a previously unseen picture of Kate Middleton and Prince William's first child could be seen.

While some fans thought it could be Archie Harrison, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, because of the age, it is in fact George.

The outfit the little one is wearing appears to be the same from another picture of Charles and George back in 2015.

The picture is believed to be of Prince George back in 2015. Picture: Instagram/Clarence House

After the video was posted on Clarence House's Instagram, fans were quick to flood the comments with words of thanks to the Prince as they shared their joy at him being on the mend.

One person commented: "Glad to see our future King looking so well", while another wrote: "Truly lovely compassionate and hopeful message. Very glad you only had mild symptoms."

A third person also wrote: "Well said sir! I am in awe of everyone who is carrying on their vital work for the benefit of us all! Glad you are feeling better."

