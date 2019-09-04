What is Prince Harry’s Travalyst project and what is the purpose of the venture?

Prince Harry flew commercial to Amsterdam to announce Travalyst. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Prince Harry travelled to Amsterdam this week to announced the launch of Travalyst.

Weeks after the backlash Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received for travelling on holiday via private jet, the Duke of Sussex has launched a new project, Travalyst.

This week, the Duke flew to Amsterdam where he announced the new venture which aims to help tourism adopt sustainable practices.

Speaking of the project, Prince Harry said: “As tourism inevitably grows, it is critically important to accelerate the adoption of sustainable practices worldwide and to balance this growth with the needs of the environment and the local population."

Here’s everything you need to know about Travalyst:

The Duke flew to Amsterdam where he announced the new venture which aims to help tourism adopt sustainable practices. Picture: PA

What is Travalyst?

Travalyst is a new initiative led by the Duke of Sussex and founded by Booking.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, TripAdvisor and Visa.

The project is the first from the Sussex Royal Foundation.

The aim of the venture is to ensure that as tourism grows, companies are adopting sustainable practices in order to protect the environment.

Travalyst looks to bring companies, consumers and communities together to help protect the ecosystem.

The project is the first from the Sussex Royal Foundation. Picture: PA

What has Prince Harry said about Travalyst?

During his visit to Amsterdam, Prince Harry said in a statement: “Travel has the unparalleled power to open people’s minds to different cultures, new experiences, and to have a profound appreciation for what our world has to offer.

"As tourism inevitably grows, it is critically important to accelerate the adoption of sustainable practices worldwide and to balance this growth with the needs of the environment and the local population.

“Bringing companies, consumers, and communities together is our best chance to protect destinations and ecosystems for future generations."

Following his visit, the Duke shared more information on the Sussex Royal Instagram account.

The post read: “#Travalyst, an initiative led by The Duke and founded by Booking.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, TripAdvisor and Visa, sees a pressing need for increased collaboration to make sustainability a priority across our entire travel experience - and we believe that collective, collaborative action will be critical to achieve this.

“The travel and tourism sector is constantly growing and contributes a significant impact to the world we live in today. The Duke sees it as one of the worlds biggest problems but believes this partnership can make it one its greatest solutions.”