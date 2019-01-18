Prince Philip, 97, 'shocked and shaken' after car crash

Prince Philip, pictured in December, was breathalysed at the scene. Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Duke of Edinburgh was "not injured" when his Land Rover collided with a Kia near the Sandringham estate.

Prince Philip was involved in a terrifying car crash - but miraculously escaped unhurt.

The fiercely independent 97-year-old was driving with a security officer near the Royals' Sandringham home when he collided with a Kia.

It was reported that the Duke’s 4x4 was “T-boned” by another car as it pulled out of a junction. Pictures show the wreckage of the car on its side in a ditch.

One eye witness, Roy Warne, 75, told The Sun that the Prince told police he had been “dazzled by the sun” before he hit the Kia, which was carrying two women and a “screaming baby”.

He said: “I saw the car flip and thought f*****g hell. “Before I even stopped I said to [my wife] Victoria, dial 999.” Roy helped Philip out of his overturned Land Rover, gently easing him from the overturned car.

He said: “I looked down and had the Prince’s blood on my hands.

“All I could think is, thank goodness there wasn’t more.” Prior to helping the ageing prince, he ran to the smoking Kia, fearing it would EXPLODE.

Roy said: “The Land Rover came across the A149 like a somersault. It was turning on its side over and over. “It was frightening to see a powerful car rolling like that.

“I rushed to the other car — there was smoke coming out as if it may explode. There was a baby in the back seat screaming.

“Once myself and another chap had managed to pull the baby out, I went to the overturned car.

“There was one elderly person inside and I tugged at the smashed windscreen and sun roof to try and get the driver out.

“He was lying on his side and his legs were down in the well of the car.

"I asked him to lift his left leg as his legs were trapped, and he said ‘Where to?’ I suddenly realised it was Prince Philip.”

The women were taken to hospital with one believed to have suffered a broken arm.

The Duke, pictured in 2015, is fiercely independent. Picture: Getty

Both drivers were breathalysed at the scene.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: “Norfolk Police can confirm officers attended a collision on the A149 at Sandringham today (Thursday 17 January 2019).

"Officers were called to the scene shortly before 3pm after a Landrover and Kia were involved in a collision. The male driver of the Landrover was uninjured.

"The female driver of the Kia suffered cuts while the female passenger sustained an arm injury, both requiring hospital treatment.

"We can confirm both casualties from the Kia have been treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn and have since been discharged.

"The road remained open and both vehicles were recovered a short time later.

"It is force policy to breath test drivers involved in collisions. We can confirm both drivers were breath tested and provided negative readings."

It is believed that Prince Philip is now resting at home with the Queen, and being monitored by doctors for signs of internal bleeding.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon.

“The duke was not injured. The accident took place close to the Sandringham Estate. Local police attended the scene."