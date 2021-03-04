Prince Philip, 99, undergoes heart surgery in hospital

4 March 2021, 10:00

The Palace said Prince Philip has undergone 'successful' heart surgery
The Palace said Prince Philip has undergone 'successful' heart surgery. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duke of Edinburgh will remain in hospital to rest following surgery for a pre-existing heart condition.

Prince Philip, 99, has undergone heart surgery.

This is the latest update from Buckingham Palace following the Duke of Edinburgh's admission to hospital two weeks ago.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Oprah Winfrey interview to 'air on ITV next week'

The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to hospital almost two weeks ago
The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to hospital almost two weeks ago. Picture: Getty

In a statement from the royal family, they said that the Queen's husband had undergone a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.

The statement reads: "The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital.

"His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days.”

Prince Philip was taken to another hospital earlier this week via ambulance
Prince Philip was taken to another hospital earlier this week via ambulance. Picture: Getty

This comes after Prince Philip moved hospitals earlier this week.

On Monday, the Duke of Edinburgh travelled by ambulance from King Edward VII's Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital, where he later underwent the surgery.

At the time, the Palace said he was being moved so doctors could continue treating him for an infection, as well as to "undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition".

The Queen remains at Windsor Castle where she was staying with Prince Philip before he went to hospital
The Queen remains at Windsor Castle where she was staying with Prince Philip before he went to hospital. Picture: Getty

Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall shared an update on her father-in-law earlier this week, where she said that he had "slightly improved" and that the royal family are keeping their fingers crossed.

READ NOW: Why is Prince Philip not a King?

