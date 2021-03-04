Prince Philip, 99, undergoes heart surgery in hospital

By Alice Dear

The Duke of Edinburgh will remain in hospital to rest following surgery for a pre-existing heart condition.

Prince Philip, 99, has undergone heart surgery.

This is the latest update from Buckingham Palace following the Duke of Edinburgh's admission to hospital two weeks ago.

In a statement from the royal family, they said that the Queen's husband had undergone a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.

The statement reads: "The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital.

"His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days.”

This comes after Prince Philip moved hospitals earlier this week.

On Monday, the Duke of Edinburgh travelled by ambulance from King Edward VII's Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital, where he later underwent the surgery.

At the time, the Palace said he was being moved so doctors could continue treating him for an infection, as well as to "undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition".

Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall shared an update on her father-in-law earlier this week, where she said that he had "slightly improved" and that the royal family are keeping their fingers crossed.

