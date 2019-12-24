Prince Philip released from hospital after four nights, just in time to spend Christmas with the Queen

24 December 2019, 09:43

The Duke of Edinburgh was released from hospital
The Duke of Edinburgh was released from hospital. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Prince Philip has left hospital after he was admitted on Friday.

The Duke of Edinburgh was released from hospital this morning at around 9AM and is now on his way to Sandringham to spend Christmas with the Queen and their family.

Prince Philip, 98, was admitted to a London hospital on Friday 20th December in relation to a pre-existing condition.

At the time, the Palace announced: “The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition.

“The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor.”

Prince Philip, 98, was admitted to a London hospital on Friday 20th December
Prince Philip, 98, was admitted to a London hospital on Friday 20th December. Picture: PA

The Duke went into hospital the same day his wife, the Queen, arrived in Sandringham by train for the Christmas period.

Now released from hospital, he will be heading to his retirement home, Sandringham, to spend the holiday season with the family.

The Duke reportedly looked tired and frail as he left the hospital this morning, but walked to his car in a smart shirt and suit.

The Duke went into hospital the same day his wife, the Queen, arrived in Sandringham by train for the Christmas period
The Duke went into hospital the same day his wife, the Queen, arrived in Sandringham by train for the Christmas period. Picture: PA

Prince Charles commented on his father’s condition yesterday, telling the press: “He's being looked after very well in hospital.

"At the moment that's all we know."

The Duke reportedly looked tired and frail as he left the hospital this morning, but walked to his car in a smart shirt and suit
The Duke reportedly looked tired and frail as he left the hospital this morning, but walked to his car in a smart shirt and suit. Picture: PA

Prince Philip retired from royal duties in 2017 after occasions of bad health meant he had to pull out of engagements.

At the time, a statement from the palace read: “In taking this decision, the duke has the full support of the Queen. Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying the Queen.

“Thereafter, the duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time.

“Her Majesty will continue to carry out a full programme of official engagement with the support of members of the royal family.”

