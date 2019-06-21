Kate Middleton makes Prince William a photo album for his birthday - filled with adorable family snaps

21 June 2019, 10:36 | Updated: 21 June 2019, 10:50

Kate Middleton reportedly made Prince William a photo album for his 37th birthday
Kate Middleton reportedly made Prince William a photo album for his 37th birthday. Picture: Getty
Emma Clarke

By Emma Clarke

The Duke of Cambridge celebrates his 37th birthday today - and wife Kate Middleton has apparently made her husband a beautiful family photo album to mark the occasion.

According to a source, Kate Middleton gifted husband Prince William a beautiful family photo album to mark his 37th birthday.

The sweet album not only includes images the Duchess of Cambridge - who is an avid photographer - took of their children George, Charlotte and Louis, and members of the royal family, but is full of pictures the kids have drawn.

Speaking to Fabulous, the source said "Kate and the children have been compiling a large album of the children’s paintings, drawings and collages and prints.

“They reflect what they have been doing over the past year.

“You can look at any event they were involved with as a family and there will probably be a picture, drawing, print or photo”.

The Duchess reportedly stashed the sweet present at her sister Pippa's house, to ensure Wills didn't catch on.

Kate's scrapbook is also said to be themed on "Den They Were Three", alluding to the Duchess of Cambridge's Chelsea Flower Show garden, and the arrival of baby Louis last year.

It was in the garden where Prince Louis took his first steps, so naturally it holds a lot of weight and significance.

The Duke and Duchess have been married since 29 April, 2011, after tying the knot in London's Westminster Abbey.

They now share three children together - Prince George is now 5 years old, Princess Charlotte recently turned 4, and Prince Louis celebrated his first birthday in April.

Prince William is now 37 years old, as is wife Kate.

