Prince William won't be godfather to Prince Harry and Meghan's child

Prince William will probably not be godfather of Meghan and Harry's baby. Picture: PA

The Duke of Cambridge is unlikely to become the godfather of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new baby,

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still a little way from the due date of their baby and people are already beginning to speculate on who will become godparents to the royal newborn.

Whoever the Sussex's choose, it is unlikely that the role of godfather will go to Harry's brother Prince William.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on a recent royal visit to Morocco. Picture: PA

This is because the royals generally don't ask family members to become godparents to their children. Just look at Will and Kate's kids, Prince Harry is godparent to none of them.

At the time, many thought it a snub that Harry wasn't asked but royal correspondent Robert Jobson at the time made a good point in that regardless Prince Harry "will have a role in the baby's life anyway".

So who are the favourites to be godparents to the next royal baby?

Meghan's close friends Jessica ad Ben Mulroney are likely to be high up the list of contenders as well as some of Prince Harry's society friends presumably.