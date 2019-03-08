Prince William reveals he learned how to style Princess Charlotte's hair from Youtube

Prince William has been practising on Princess Charlotte . Picture: Getty

According to People magazine, Prince William made the revelation during his recent visit to Blackpool with wife the Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince William has been taking fatherhood by the reigns ever since he welcomed his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with wife Kate Middleton.

Now the 36-year-old royal has revealed he's been styling his daughter's hair after watching video tutorials on Youtube to help him find his way around a ponytail.

It's claimed that William and a member of the local group Dads 4 Life bonded over their mutual struggle.

"Never try to do a ponytail!" William said. "Nightmare."

He added that he did, eventually, learn how to do one thanks to some helpful online videos. "I can do [Princess Charlotte’s] ponytail, but that’s about it as I don’t have enough hair to practice on!"

Christening Of Prince Louis Of Cambridge At St James's Palace. Picture: Getty

🎞 The Duchess of Cambridge joins a @Cinemagic make-up demonstration and storyboard masterclass demonstration with children from Malvern Primary School #RoyalVisitNI pic.twitter.com/JkKqeHVahN — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 28, 2019

Then, Kate Middleton asked: "Have you tried to do a plait [braid]?"

To which the Dads 4 Life member answered: "It’s the weaving… really hard."

The news comes after Kate was pictured braiding the hair of a young girl as part of a demonstration with children from Malvern Primary school.