Prince William says Queen's procession reminded him of mother's funeral

Prince William told a woman how walking in the Queen's procession reminded him of his mother's funeral. Picture: Getty

Prince William told a woman in Sandringham how this week's events were 'challenging' as they bought back memories of his late mother Princess Diana.

Prince William, 40, opened up to a member of the public about how walking in the Queen's procession was "challenging" for him.

The Prince of Wales said that the journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday reminded him of the funeral of his mother, Princess Diana.

William and his younger brother Prince Harry lost their mother in August 1997, and later had to walk behind her coffin in front of millions of people during the funeral.

Speaking in Sandringham on Thursday, William told a woman in the crowd how this week's events "bought back memories".

The Prince and Princess of Wales viewed flowers and messages left at Sandringham on Thursday. Picture: Getty

The Prince and Princess of Wales were in Sandringham to view the flowers and messages of tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II and managed to speak to some members of the public while there.

In a video taken of the interactions, William can be seen telling one woman: "Doing the walk yesterday was challenging, it brought back a few memories".

Prince William and Prince Harry walked behind the coffin of Princess Diana in 1997. Picture: Getty

Of course, many of us will know that the Prince is talking about the moment he and Harry walked behind Diana's coffin on the day of her funeral.

The Prince of Wales met with members of the public outside Sandringham Estate. Picture: Getty

On Wednesday, Prince William joined King Charles II, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and other members of the royal family in a procession which followed the Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

In the moving scenes, William and his brother Harry stood side-by-side during the journey, which reminded many people viewing the scenes of the heartbreaking moments from 1997 when the brothers were just 15 and 12-years-old.

