Kate Middleton the Princess of Wales wears Queen's brooch to service

14 September 2022, 15:52 | Updated: 14 September 2022, 16:04

The Princess of Wales paid tribute to the late Queen with a special brooch
Picture: Getty/Alamy
By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall honoured the Queen at Westminster Hall today with a meaningful brooch.

The Princess of Wales, 40, honoured the late Queen Elizabeth II today by wearing Her Majesty's Diamond and Pearl Leaf Brooch.

Kate Middleton, who recently became the Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall, wore the Queen's brooch on her left lapel for a service in Westminster Hall.

The service took place following the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday afternoon.

The special brooch, which has been leant to Catherine from the Queen in the past, features three pearls placed in a leaf-shaped setting.

The Princess of Wales wore the Queen's brooch on her left lapel for the service at Westminster Hall
Picture: Getty

Queen Elizabeth II was pictured wearing the brooch on many occasions, including during a trip to Seoul in April 1999.

The Princess of Wales first wore the brooch in July 2017 during a visit to the Commonwealth War Graves Commisions’s Tyne Cot Cemetery.

According to reports, pieces of jewellery with pearls and diamonds are often worn in periods of mourning, making Kate's choice to wear it to the service even more poignant.

Her Majesty the Queen wore the brooch in 1999
Picture: Alamy

The Duchess travelled in a car to the service alongside Camilla, Queen Consort, which was followed by another car carrying the Duchess of Sussex and Sophie Wessex.

All immediate members of the Royal Family stood in Westminster Hall for the service.

Members of the Royal Family stood in Westminster Hall for the service which followed the procession from Buckingham Palace
Picture: Getty

On Tuesday evening, the Royal Family received the Queen back into Buckingham Palace in a private gathering after she landed at RAF Northholt earlier in the day.

The Queen's lying in state period begins this evening at 5:00PM at Westminster Hall, where members of the public can pay their respects to the late Monarch.

People have been queuing in London overnight for the honour of saying goodbye to the Queen.

The lying in state period will end on Monday at 6:30AM ahead of the state funeral which will also take place at Westminster Abbey.

