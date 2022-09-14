Royal Family walk in Queen's procession as coffin makes journey to Westminster Hall

The Queen travelled from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for the final time. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin journeyed from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday afternoon where the lying in state period will then begin.

King Charles III, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne lead the Queen's procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall this afternoon.

The Queen's coffin took the final journey to Westminster, where the funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, after being transported from Scotland back to London earlier this week.

Following behind the Queen and the procession was Camilla Queen Consort, Catherine the Princess of Wales, Sophie Wessex and the Duchess of Sussex.

On Tuesday evening, the Royal Family received the Queen back into Buckingham Palace in a private gathering after she landed at RAF Northholt earlier in the day.

King Charles III and Prince William were among the members of the Royal Family walking in procession behind the Queen's coffin. Picture: Getty

The Queen's children; King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward walked side-by-side in the procession, followed by Prince William and Prince Harry who also walked side-by-side.

Laid upon the Queen's coffin was the Royal Standard, a floral wreath and the Imperial State Crown.

The Queen's coffin was draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top. Picture: Getty

Camilla, Queen Consort, and the Princess of Wales travelled together. Picture: Getty

Camilla, Queen Consort, and the new Princess of Wales travelled from the Palace to Westminster in one car, while the Duchess of Sussex and Sophie Wessex travelled together in another car.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex walked alongside one another in the procession. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Sussex and the Countess of Wessex travelled to Westminster Hall together. Picture: Getty

While members of the Royal Family dressed in their military uniforms, both Prince Harry and Prince Andrew walked the procession in mourning suits as they are no long working members of the family.

In a statement released earlier this week, a member of the Duke of Sussex's team said: "[Prince Harry] will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother.

"His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Members of the public watched as the Queen's final journey from Buckingham Palace took place. Picture: Getty

King Charles III looked sombre as he walked behind his mother's coffin. Picture: Getty

The Queen's children, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, lead the procession. Picture: Getty

During the procession, the Queen's coffin was transported by a gun carriage.

The Queen's lying in state period begins this evening at 5:00PM at Westminster Hall, where members of the public can pay their respects to the late Monarch.

People have been queuing in London overnight for the honour of saying goodbye to the Queen.

The lying in state period will end on Monday at 6:30AM ahead of the state funeral which will also take place at Westminster Abbey.

