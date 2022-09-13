NHS England tells GP practices they can close for the Queen's funeral

General Practices have been told they can close their doors on the Bank Holiday Monday for the Queen's funeral. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

GP Practices have been given the all clear to close their doors on the Bank Holiday Monday for the Queen's state funeral.

NHS England bosses have told GPs that they can close on Monday, September 19, for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral.

The decision was made after the Government confirmed that the day of the funeral will become a Bank Holiday so that members of the public can mourn the Monarch.

In a letter written to local bosses, NHS England said that while GP services can close for the day, there will need to be enough out-of-hours care for people in need.

Meanwhile, planned visits to care homes to administer the Covid booster will not be cancelled.

The Queen's state funeral has been declared a Bank Holiday . Picture: Getty

The letter, signed by Dr Ursula Montgomery, Director of Primary Care at NHS England, explained that "GP practices would be contractually able to close their core services on Monday as it is a confirmed Bank Holiday".

It reads: "GP practices will be contractually able to close on this day for their core services as it is a confirmed bank holiday.

"ICBs will need to urgently work to ensure sufficient out-of-hours (integrated urgent care) services capacity is in place during what would have been core hours to meet patient’s urgent primary medical care needs."

GPs have been told to inform their patients if appointments need to be cancelled or rescheduled . Picture: Getty

GPs have been also been told to make all patients aware if their appointments have been cancelled, and must reschedule cancelled Bank Holiday appointments within two weeks.

They added that GPs will also have to consider prescriptions, and may want to put plans in place to make it possible for patients to collect their medication ahead of the Bank Holiday Monday.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will take place in London on September 19. Picture: Getty

"Please ensure patients are kept fully informed of the arrangements made by utilising available patient communications, websites and on-site notices", the letter reads, before going on: "For patients with planned appointments that are affected by the bank holiday, please ensure they are informed in advance of any changes by utilising direct patient communications. Where planned appointments are going ahead it is important this is also confirmed with patients."

For information about your local GP practice, visit their website or call them directly.

