Which supermarkets and shops are closed for the Queen's funeral?

By Alice Dear

John Lewis, Waitrose, Tesco, Aldi, Lidl and more have announced they will close their store on Monday, September 19.

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will take place in London on Monday, September 19.

Her Majesty the Queen, who reigned for over 70 years, passed away on Thursday, September 8, at Balmoral Castle after her health took a turn for the worst.

Following the announcement of the Queen's funeral date and plans, the day was confirmed a Bank Holiday to allow people to pay their respects for the Sovereign's life and service.

Now, many supermarkets and shops across the United Kingdom have confirmed that they will close their doors on Monday. Here's everything you need to know:

Many chains are giving their staff the day off to mourn the death of the Queen . Picture: Getty

Full list of supermarkets closing for the Queen's funeral

Waitrose (very few will remain open for people going to the funeral)

Argos

Sainsbury's

Lidl

Aldi

Tesco

Tesco Express (Will close early at 5:00PM)

We will add to this list as other chains announce their plans.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will take place in London on September 19. Picture: Getty

Full list of other shops closing for the Queen's funeral

Primark

Lakeland

WH Smith high street stores

WH Smith travel stores (should be open but shut during the funeral)

Halfords

Next

Zara

Poundland

B&Q

John Lewis

Costa Coffee

We will add to this list as other chains announce their plans.

