Which supermarkets and shops are closed for the Queen's funeral?
13 September 2022, 09:02 | Updated: 13 September 2022, 15:05
John Lewis, Waitrose, Tesco, Aldi, Lidl and more have announced they will close their store on Monday, September 19.
Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will take place in London on Monday, September 19.
Her Majesty the Queen, who reigned for over 70 years, passed away on Thursday, September 8, at Balmoral Castle after her health took a turn for the worst.
Following the announcement of the Queen's funeral date and plans, the day was confirmed a Bank Holiday to allow people to pay their respects for the Sovereign's life and service.
Now, many supermarkets and shops across the United Kingdom have confirmed that they will close their doors on Monday. Here's everything you need to know:
Full list of supermarkets closing for the Queen's funeral
- Waitrose (very few will remain open for people going to the funeral)
- Argos
- Sainsbury's
- Lidl
- Aldi
- Tesco
- Tesco Express (Will close early at 5:00PM)
We will add to this list as other chains announce their plans.
Full list of other shops closing for the Queen's funeral
- Primark
- Lakeland
- WH Smith high street stores
- WH Smith travel stores (should be open but shut during the funeral)
- Halfords
- Next
- Zara
- Poundland
- B&Q
- John Lewis
- Costa Coffee
We will add to this list as other chains announce their plans.