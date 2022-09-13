Which supermarkets and shops are closed for the Queen's funeral?

13 September 2022, 09:02 | Updated: 13 September 2022, 15:05

Full list of supermarkets and shops closing for the Queen's funeral
Full list of supermarkets and shops closing for the Queen's funeral. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

John Lewis, Waitrose, Tesco, Aldi, Lidl and more have announced they will close their store on Monday, September 19.

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will take place in London on Monday, September 19.

Her Majesty the Queen, who reigned for over 70 years, passed away on Thursday, September 8, at Balmoral Castle after her health took a turn for the worst.

Following the announcement of the Queen's funeral date and plans, the day was confirmed a Bank Holiday to allow people to pay their respects for the Sovereign's life and service.

Now, many supermarkets and shops across the United Kingdom have confirmed that they will close their doors on Monday. Here's everything you need to know:

Many chains are giving their staff the day off to mourn the death of the Queen
Many chains are giving their staff the day off to mourn the death of the Queen . Picture: Getty

Full list of supermarkets closing for the Queen's funeral

  • Waitrose (very few will remain open for people going to the funeral)
  • Argos
  • Sainsbury's
  • Lidl
  • Aldi
  • Tesco
  • Tesco Express (Will close early at 5:00PM)

We will add to this list as other chains announce their plans.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will take place in London on September 19
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will take place in London on September 19. Picture: Getty

Full list of other shops closing for the Queen's funeral

  • Primark
  • Lakeland
  • WH Smith high street stores
  • WH Smith travel stores (should be open but shut during the funeral)
  • Halfords
  • Next
  • Zara
  • Poundland
  • B&Q
  • John Lewis
  • Costa Coffee

We will add to this list as other chains announce their plans.

Read More:

Latest Royal News

See more Latest Royal News

Buckingham Palace and the Queen's coffin

Queen's London procession: What route will the Queen's coffin take?

Prince Edward, King Charles and Princess Anne in military uniforms

Which royal family members served in the military?

The Queen in purple alongside Windsor Castle

Where will Queen Elizabeth II be buried?

Prince William in a classroom alongside a smiling photo

What is Prince William's full name and surname?

Queen Elizabeth lying in state in Edinburgh

Lying in state: Rules and guidance for the public visiting the Queen's coffin

King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry

Royal statements: King Charles and Prince William statements following Queen’s death

Prince Harry greeting the public

What is Prince Harry's real name and surname?

Camilla, Queen Consort, in purple suit

What does Queen Consort mean? Camilla's new royal title explained

The Queen's coffin being carried in Scotland

Where is the Queen now, what is her journey and where will she be buried?

The Queen's state funeral will be marked with a bank holiday

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Will schools and workplaces close on bank holiday?