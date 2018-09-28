Princess Anne reveals The Queen had a secret 'waving machine' to save her tired hands

The Queen is always seen waving to royal fans. Picture: PA

A new tell all book about the royals called Queen of the World revealed Her Majesty's secret.

The Queen had a cunning way to get out of a long day of waving according to a new book Queen Of The World by royal journalist Robert Hardman.

In the book it reveals how Princess Anne once gave away her mothers secret and said: ‘They gave her a stuffed glove on a wooden lever.

‘You could tweak the end of the lever and this hand went to and fro. They thought it was cheeky but Her Majesty was thrilled.’

The cunning device was thought up by Australian students who gifted it to the Queen and it seems it was put to good use.

The Royal Yach Britannia which was decommissioned in 1997. Picture: PA

It wasn't just the Queen who had a hack to get out of all the waving required of a royal, the crew on the Royal Yacht Brittannia had one too as the book reveals.

When the boat visited various ports around the Commonwealth with the royals on board, the crews were often expected to stand on deck and wave at locals.

But being the crew, they had lots of jobs to do and didn't have time to stand around waving so would employ 'waving parties' to do the job for them.