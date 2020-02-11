Where is Princess Beatrice's getting married, who is paying for the wedding and will it be on TV?

Princess Beatrice will wed fiance Edoardo later this year. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

The young royal will marry her fiance, Italian property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29.

Princess Beatrice is set to marry her partner Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29th, 2020 after their engagement took place in Italy in September 2019.

The date of their big celebration was only recently announced, but what do we know about its location, who is paying for it, and will it be on TV? We reveal all we know...

Beatrice and Edoardo announced their engagement last year. Picture: PA

Where is Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding venue?

The couple will wed at the Chapel Royal, which sits within the grounds of St James's Palace, and is a busy working chapel.

Her Majesty The Queen gave her granddaughter Beatrice permission for the ceremony to take place at the venue, which is a popular location for a number of Royal weddings and christenings.

They will wed at the Chapel Royal, St James' Palace. Picture: PA

Who is paying for their wedding?

Edoardo is a millionaire property developer, so there's definitely no lack of funding for the big day.

The palace has said that the cost of the wedding will be met privately, however there are fears from the public that the London event will then warrant some tax-payer funded costs such as security.

Compared to other royal weddings, it's expected that Beatrice's wedding will be very low-key, and since Princess Beatrice, 34, and her sister Eugenie, 29, are both non-working royals they typically pay for their own security.

However, it gets a bit complicated as many senior working members of the Royal Family will attend the wedding, who have taxpayer-funded security.

According to reports, The Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton,

The happy couple will marry in May 2020. Picture: Instagram

Will their wedding be televised?

It's unsure whether or not Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding will be on television, but if you had to bet on it, we'd say it's likely it won't be.

The couple are rather private, so don't get your hopes up for a television special like her sister Eugenie had when she marries husband Jack Brooksbank in summer 2018.