Princess Beatrice is predicted to wear this tiara on her wedding day, and it holds a lot of family history

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi announced their engagement news in September this year. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Alice Dear

Princess Beatrice is set to wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi next year, but what will the bride’s ensemble look like?

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi announced their engagement news in September this year after the property tycoon proposed in Italy earlier in the month.

The couple are set to get married next year, with information on location, dress and guest list remaining practically non existent so far.

However, one element of the big day people think they’ve got down is which royal tiara Beatrice will wear.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are set to get married next year. Picture: Instagram/Princess Eugenie

Princess Beatrice's mother wore the York Tiara on her wedding day. Picture: Getty

Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie, wore a royal tiara on her wedding day, as did Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

It has been predicted Beatrice will wear the York Tiara, the piece her mother, Sarah Ferguson, wore when she married Prince Andrew at Westminster Abbey in 1986.

The York Tiara was commissioned by the Queen for the Duchess of York as a wedding gift, and is made up of stunning diamonds surrounding the main stone at the centre of the piece.

Even though Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson divorced in 1996, the tiara could still be a special item to Beatrice, and so a possible choice for her wedding day.

Princess Eugenie one of the Queen Mother's favourite tiaras on her wedding day. Picture: Getty

It was thought Eugenie would wear the York Tiara on her wedding day, which she did not. Picture: Getty

It was expected her sister, Eugenie, would wear the York Tiara when she wed Jack Brooksbank in October 2018, however, the Princess surprised everyone.

Instead, she wore the Greville tiara, a piece which used to belong to the Queen mother, and was said to have been her favourite.

The Greville tiara is bolder than the York Tiara, and has an eye-catching emerald stone at the centre of the band.

