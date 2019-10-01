Princess Beatrice will 'not be allowed to marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in Italy' because of the Queen, royal expert claims

The Queen may stop Princess Beatrice from getting married in Italy. Picture: PA/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Princess Beatrice is said to have her heart set on marrying fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in Italy.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzim 36, and Princess Beatrice, 31, announced their engagement in September this year, after 11 months of dating.

Princess Eugenie’s sister will wed the property developer in 2020, and reportedly has her heart set on marrying in Italy, where Edoardo has family roots.

However, according to royal expert Ingrid Stewart, Beatrice may have to set her desires aside.

Princess Beatrice announced her engagement news earlier this year. Picture: Instagram/Princess Eugenie

Ingrid told OK! Magazine: “I think in her heart Beatrice would like to be married in Italy where Edo's from.

“But there's no way the Queen will fly to Europe for the wedding so it will have to be in England.”

Instead, it’s thought the Princess will marry her fiancé at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, where her sister Eugenie got married as well as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The Queen won't travel to Italy for the wedding, a royal expert claims. Picture: PA

Beatrice and Edoardo announced their engagement on 26th September, with Buckingham Palace releasing a statement from Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson on the day reading: “We are thrilled that Beatrice and Edoardo have got engaged, having watched their relationship develop with pride.

“We are the lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and loyal young man.

“We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future.”

The Princess is said to be married at Windsor Castle instead. Picture: PA

Princess Eugenie, shortly after the announcement, posted a collection of pictures on her Instagram account of Edorardo and Beatrice.

She wrote to her sister: “Beabea - wow! I'm so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo.

“It's been a long time coming and you two are meant to be.”

