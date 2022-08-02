Princess Charlotte joins Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Commonwealth Games
2 August 2022, 13:38 | Updated: 2 August 2022, 16:50
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge bought Princess Charlotte to watch the swimming heats at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham.
Prince William, 40, and Kate Middleton, also 40, were joined by their seven-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their second born were at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham where they watched the swimming heats take place.
William, Kate and Charlotte were also joined by Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex at the event, alongside their two children James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor.
Charlotte looked delighted to be out with her parents watching the games, and could be seen pulling animated expressions as she watched the swimmers.
For the event, Charlotte wore a blue and white striped dress with white sandals as she wore her hair in sweet pigtails.
The Duchess of Cambridge was coordinated with Charlotte in a chic white suit, while William looked smart casual in chinos, a shirt and jacket.
The Wessex family were in the stands before the Cambridges and could be seen greeting the trio with smiles and waves.
During the outing, Charlotte met Warren Lawrence of Team Dominica and could be seen shaking hands with him in the stands as Kate introduced them.
This is the first public outing Charlotte has attended with her parents since the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations where the little Princess joined her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, at a number of events.
Most recently, Prince George joined his parents at Wimbledon to watch the Men's Finals on centre court.
Does this mean Prince Louis is next for a public outing with Kate and William? We hope so!
