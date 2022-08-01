Prince William celebrates 'inspirational' Lionesses after historic Euro win

Prince William celebrated women's football. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images

The royals have celebrated the historic Euro 2022 win for England's Lionesses.

Prince William got to watch the historic moment England’s Lionesses win the Euro final last night.

England beat Germany 2-1 after extra time in the final, cheered on by a record crowd of 87,000 fans.

Following the incredible victory, the Duke of Cambridge congratulated the team and hailed the achievement as "sensational".

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Twitter account (@KensingtonRoyal) posted: "Sensational.

Prince William congratulated the Lionneses. Picture: Alamy

"An incredible win @lionesses and the whole nation couldn’t be prouder of you all.

"Wonderful to see history in the making tonight at Wembley, congratulations! W."

He also handed over the trophy to the team after they won the first ever major tournament for the women’s team.

Queen Elizabeth also sent a sweet message of "warmest congratulations" to the winning team on behalf of the royal family.

She wrote: "It is a significant achievement for the entire team, including your support staff.

The Queen also congratulated the Lionesses. Picture: Alamy

"The Championships and your performance in them have rightly won praise. However, your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned.

“You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations. It is my hope that you will be as proud of the impact you have had on your sport as you are of the result today."

On Sunday, William, 40, and his daughter Princess Charlotte, seven, got into the spirit with a sweet message.

In a video shared on social media, William said: "We both want to wish the lionesses the best of luck tonight, you've done amazingly well in the competition and we're rooting for you all the way!”

Charlotte added: "Good luck! I hope you win. Bye!'

The caption on the post read: "Good luck tonight @Lionesses, we're all cheering for you!"