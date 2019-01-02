These illustrations imagining Princess Diana's friendship with Kate and Meghan will bring a tear to your eye

An illustrator has gained a huge following online thanks to her drawings of Meghan and Kate with Princess Diana. Picture: PA

An artist has shared her incredible imaginings of what Kate and Meghan's friendship with their late mother-in-law might have looked like.

An artist, who shares her work on Instagram under the name Autumn Ying, spent 2018 sharing her touching illustrations of the imagined relationship between Duchesses' Kate and Meghan and their late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

In her stunning drawings she has recreated scenarios featuring the Duchess of Sussex, 37, and the Duchess of Cambridge, 36, and slotted their husbands' mother into the scene.

Moments she has drawn which particularly tugged at the heart strings of royal fans including a family portrait of the Princess of Wales with her grandchildren, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte as well as an adorable image of her alongside her now grown up sons, Prince William, 36, and Prince Harry, 34.

In celebration of the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle she drew a touching image of Diana, Kate and Meghan all in their wedding gowns alongside an adorable Princess Charlotte as bridesmaid.

Royal fans gushed in the comment section of the photo and one user said "My heart has melted!" while another said that the image was "so powerful".

The artworks aren't only to indulge her fans, they also raise money for various charities and her royal wedding images in particular raised money for UNICEF in Cambodia.

With a huge 69.9k followers on Instagram so it's no wonder that Autumn's magical drawings are going down a treat with royal fans.