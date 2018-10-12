Princess Eugenie wedding: Bride will arrive at St. George's chapel in same Rolls Royce used by Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle arrived at her wedding in May in the Queen's 1950 Rolls Royce. Picture: Getty

It has been confirmed that Princess Eugenie will be driven in the Queen's favourite vintage car.

Princess Eugenie will arrive at St. George's Chapel in the same car that took Meghan Markle to her wedding in May.

The 28-year-old will be accompanied by her father Prince Andrew, the Duke of York in a Rolls Royce 1950 Phantom IV that belongs to the Queen.

The vintage car has a special place in the Queen's heart - it was made especially for her when she was still a princess, and was the first Rolls Royce owned by her and Prince Philip.

Other similarities expected between Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding and that of her cousin Prince Harry's include some of the same bridesmaids and pageboys, plus George and Amal Clooney are expected to be amongst the celebrity guests.

James Blunt is expected to attend, and Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field will also be in attendance - and daughter Teddy, 6, will be following Eugenie down the aisle.