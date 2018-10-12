Princess Eugenie wedding guests: Robbie Williams, George Clooney among celebrities expected

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Eugenie wedding. Picture: ITV

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are among senior royals and celebrity guests making their way into Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were joined by Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge to take therir seats ahead of the nuptials at St George's chapel in Windsor.

Elsewhere, Robbie Williams was spotted arriving at Windsor chapel with wife Ayda Field.

The 'Let Me Entertain You' hitmaker was wearing a morning suit with slicked back hair as he walked alongside his wife and X Factor co-judge Ayda.

Robbie, who recently welcomed his third child via surrogate, will be revealing his six-year-old daughter Theodora Rose to the world for the first time when she takes on bridesmaids duties for the couple.

Robbie Williams arrives at Princess Eugenie's wedding. Picture: Getty

Pixie Geldof was the first famous face to be seen heading into St George's Chapel ahead of the 11am nuptials. Comedian Jimmy Carr followed a few minutes behind.

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsea Davy was also spotted.

Other guests that have made arrivals include Liv Tyler, Naomi Campbell and comedian Jimmy Carr.

Princess Eugenie wedding: Pixie Geldof. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, the likes of Kate Moss was spotted inside the chapel awaiting the bride's arrival.