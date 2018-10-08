Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding: who are the bridesmaids?

Princess Eugenie will marry Jack Brooksbank on Friday 12th October. Here's all we know about the bridal party.

With another Royal Wedding imminent, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will be marrying at St George's Chapel in Windsor on Friday 12th October - the same location as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earlier this year.

Here's all we know about Eugenie's bridal party, including bridesmaids, flower girls and maid of honour.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are marrying on 12th October. Picture: PA Images

It is known that Princess Eugenie's elder sister, 30-year-old Princess Beatrice, will take on the role of maid of honour.

Eugenie has previously described her sibling as "her rock" in an interview with British Vogue.

READ MORE: New reports claim Fergie WON'T sit on the bride's side at Princess Eugenie's wedding

However, royal fans are yet to hear the official confirmation as to who will make up the rest of the Princess's bridal party.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are rumoured to make an appearance as bridesmaid and page boy, with both having plenty of experience in wedding duties already.

The young royals melted hearts as they appeared at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's big day, as well as Kate's sister's, Pippa Middleton. They also repressed their roles for the wedding of Kate's closest friend, Sophie Carter.

With younger sibling Prince Louis being only five months old, it is unlikely he will make his wedding debut on Friday.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte could be page boy and flower girl. Picture: PA Images

Rumours are also swirling that Robbie Williams' eldest daughter, Theodora 'Teddy' Rose, 6, could take on the role of flower girl.

Other likely candidates are Eugenie's goddaughter, Maud Windsor - the daughter of Lord Frederick Windsor, and two-year-old Ines de Givenchy - the daughter of Olivier de Givenchy and wife Zoe, who are good friends with Eugenie and Jack.

It is likely that Ines' older brother, Louis Givenchy, will appear as a page boy, along with the likes of Artie Andrews, and James Vicscount Severn - son of Prince Edward.