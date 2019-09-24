The Queen grants personal advisor Angela Kelly permission to release tell-all book about their friendship

The Queen has given Angela Kelly permission to release a book about their relationship. Picture: PA/Getty

By Alice Dear

Her Majesty has made royal history by giving her personal advisor and in-house designer Angela Kelly permission to write and release a book all about her.

Angela Kelly has worked for the Queen for over 25 years now, starting as a senior dresser to the Monarch, and later moving on to personal advisor as well as curator and in-house designer.

Now, the Queen’s close acquaintance is releasing a book all about her relationship with the Queen.

Unlike any other book written by a member of the Royal Household about the Queen, this one has been given Her Majesty’s blessing.

The Queen personally granted Angela permission to share her stories from their “unparalleled bond” with the world, HarperCollins said.

Angela Kelly has worked for the Queen for over 25 years now. Picture: PA

Angela Kelly is the Queen's most trusted dress-maker. Picture: Getty

In the press release, HarperCollins stated: “HarperCollins has acquired new book by the Queen’s personal advisor and in-house designer, celebrating their unique working relationship and the impact of royal fashion through the years.”

The book, titled “The Other Side of the Coin”, will be released on 29th October this year.

As well as an insight into the Queen’s life and fashion journey, the book is also said to include never-before-seen pictures, many taken from Angela’s personal collection.

Samantha Cohen CVO, Assistant Private Secretary to the Queen between 2011-2018, said: “This book documents the unique working relationship between Her Majesty The Queen and the woman who has been her Personal Advisor and Senior Dresser for more than two decades: Angela Kelly.

Angela Kelly joined the Queen at Fashion Week earlier this year. Picture: PA

Her Majesty turns to Angela's designs for most of her royal engagements. Picture: Getty

“It gives a rare glimpse into the demands of the job of supporting the Monarch, and we gain privileged insight into a successful working relationship, characterised by humour, creativity, hard work, and a mutual commitment to service and duty.

“Angela is a talented and inspiring woman, who has captured the highlights of her long career with The Queen for us all to share.”

